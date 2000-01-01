Under the guidance and supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Supreme Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank, the Bank has launched the ‘United in Giving’ initiative to provide seven million meals to those in need during Ramadan. The initiative, which falls under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to promote sustainable food management, reduce wastage, and encourage community participation in charitable efforts. The initiative comprises three key sub-initiatives: ‘Blessing Baskets’, which focuses on distributing over 200,000 meals daily in the form of food donations, parcels, and surplus meals; ‘Zabeel Iftar’, an initiative providing Iftar meals for over 3,000 workers; and ‘Surplus of Good’, an awareness programme that educates the community on innovative and sustainable ways to repurpose surplus food. His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, highlighted that: “‘United in Giving’ reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and compassion. It serves as a call to action for individuals, institutions, and philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of millions. This initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position the UAE as a global leader in humanitarian and charitable work while fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility.” He added: “Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the UAE Food Bank remains committed to collecting, managing, and distributing surplus food to the widest possible number of beneficiaries worldwide. The initiative operates within a sustainable humanitarian framework that ensures the continuity of charitable efforts, alleviates suffering, and strengthens social solidarity. By minimising food waste and loss, the initiative also contributes to positive environmental impact.” Community engagement Manal bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank, emphasised that the ‘Blessing Baskets’ initiative aims to distribute over 200,000 meals daily throughout Ramadan. She explained that these meals will be collected through food donations and parcels from retail stores, food establishments, manufacturers, and suppliers, while surplus cooked and uncooked food from hotels, restaurants, corporate donors, and individuals will also be gathered and distributed to beneficiaries. This process will be carried out in coordination with charitable organisations and public and private sector partners, ensuring that food reaches those most in need across the UAE. Bin Yaroof further highlighted that the ‘Zabeel Iftar’ initiative will provide Iftar meals for over 3,000 workers, reflecting the UAE Food Bank’s commitment to social solidarity and recognising the contributions of the blue-collar workforce. The ‘Surplus of Good’ programme, a collaboration between the UAE Food Bank and Fatafeat TV, will promote creative and sustainable methods of repurposing surplus food. Highlighting the programme, Bin Yaroof said: “The ‘Surplus of Good’ initiative is designed to inspire individuals and communities to rethink food consumption and embrace sustainable practices. As part of this programme, we are producing six episodes in five languages –Arabic, English, Amharic, Indonesian, and Urdu– featuringinnovative recipes that transform surplus food into nutritious meals. These episodes will be professionally produced, incorporating insights from chefs, volunteers, and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. By ensuring broad accessibility, we aim to maximise awareness and create a lasting impact in the global fight against food waste.” Strengthening strategic partnerships As part of the initiative’s objectives, the UAE Food Bank will expand its strategic partnerships through 12 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with government entities, private sector partners, humanitarian organisations, food institutions, hotels, and corporate contributors. The initiative supports the UAE Food Bank’s 2023–2027 strategic plan, which focuses on launching humanitarian programmes, minimising food wastage through collective action, and advancing national strategies. These efforts include collaboration with the Al Na’ma Initiative, engagement with various government bodies, support for local farmers, and partnerships with international and Arab food bank networks. By reinforcing sustainability, humanitarianism, and social responsibility, the ‘United in Giving’ initiative aims to empower communities, strengthen social cohesion, and provide essential food assistance to those in need during Ramadan.