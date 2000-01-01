The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has been awarded two of the Stevie Awards for the Middle East and North Africa for 2025. They received the Gold Award for Innovation in Government Institutions and the Silver Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management and Planning for Government Institutions. This recognition acknowledges the Department's dedication to creating and executing innovative projects that improve community well-being, support sustainable social development and foster community involvement in shaping a better future for Abu Dhabi residents. DCD was awarded the Gold Award for Innovation in Government Institutions for its "Wyakom" initiative, a digital platform that engages community members in designing creative solutions and encourages their input to tackle important social issues. Over the course of three editions, the initiative has received more than 500 ideas from the community, with many of them successfully implemented. One of the winning ideas, "Taqahwa" initiative, has been launched recently by DCD in partnership with the Family Development Foundation and the private sector. This innovative digital platform offers marital consultations and guidance from a team of experts in family relationships, marking the first of its kind in the Emirate. DCD has also been honored with the Silver Prize for Innovation in Customer Service Management and Planning for Government Institutions in recognition of its outstanding performance in managing, planning, and providing customer service to government entities. This highlights DCD's dedication to enhancing customer experience through innovative approaches, as demonstrated by its continuous improvement efforts and promotion of a culture of excellence among all staff members. The Department remains steadfast in its commitment to aligning its services with the highest standards of seamless customer experience. On this occasion, Her Excellency Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD, highlighted that the awards' attainment reflects the Department's strategic vision towards advancing social innovation. She emphasized the significance of creating initiatives that address community needs through contemporary and enduring approaches. Alhosani further stated that, in alignment with the "Year of Community," the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi continues its endeavors to amplify community participation in formulating innovative, efficient, and sustainable remedies for diverse social challenges. The aim is to reinforce collaboration frameworks with all stakeholders and underscore the role of each individual in society in enhancing comprehensive development across Abu Dhabi. Her Excellency Shaikha Alhosani expressed, "Social innovation plays a crucial role in developing initiatives that cater to the genuine needs of society. Innovation is more than just a methodology; it represents a deeply established culture in our way of operating. Through programs like Wyakom and Taqahwa, we aim to utilize technology and artificial intelligence to bring about positive changes in society, introduce creative solutions that resonate with people's ambitions, foster social unity, and instill Emirati heritage and values." She stressed, "Achieving wins acts as an extra motivation for us to persist in forming partnerships and working with various organizations to create innovative programs that promote social unity and realize the department’s goal of establishing a connected community that enjoys a comprehensive quality of life."