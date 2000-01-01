Dubai Chambers organised four workshops recently aimed at enhancing companies' awareness of business environment regulations and strengthening compliance with legal frameworks governing economic sectors.

The sessions attracted 260 private sector representatives, equipping participants with valuable insights on key topics including cybersecurity, employment and workplace-related legal matters, trade digitalisation, and corporate tax.

The first workshop was organised in collaboration with Al Sahlawi& Co and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The session covered strategies for meeting employee expectations, ensuring legal compliance in employment policies, handling workplace grievances, and clarifying the legal obligations of employers and employees.

The second workshop, whichwas held in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC-UAE) and Fichte & Co Legal, focused on trade digitalisation requirements and global trade transformations. The sessionhighlighted the UAE’s achievements in reinforcing its position as a leading hub for digital trade. Key topics covered includedthe role of the ICC Digital Standards Initiative, the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records, the legal standing of electronic trade documents in the UAE, and best practices in digital identification of trade counterparties.

The third workshopaddressed the UAE’s evolving cybersecurity landscape. Hosted in collaboration with Kreston ME Consultingand Galadari Advocates and Legal Consultants, the sessionaddressed the security challenges businesses face in digital adoption, compliance requirements for cybersecurity laws, and the key pillars of the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy.

The fourth workshop wasorganised in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company and provided valuable insights on corporate tax in the UAE. The discussion covered areas including tax compliance requirements, the key features of the UAE’s tax system, and corporate taxation in free zones.

Theinteractive workshops came as part of Dubai Chambers’ commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment by providing access to vital legal information and promoting best practices in compliance. By equipping businesses with the knowledge to navigate legal frameworks more effectively, Dubai Chambers empowers companies to enhance their competitiveness and contribute to sustainable economic growth.