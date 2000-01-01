Dubai Chambers Organises Four Workshops To Enhance Awareness Of Key Laws And Regulations Among The Business Community #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Chambers Organises Four Workshops To Enhance Awareness Of Key Laws And Regulations Among The Business Community
(6 March 2025)

  

Dubai Chambers organised four workshops recently aimed at enhancing companies' awareness of business environment regulations and strengthening compliance with legal frameworks governing economic sectors.

The sessions attracted 260 private sector representatives, equipping participants with valuable insights on key topics including cybersecurity, employment and workplace-related legal matters, trade digitalisation, and corporate tax.

The first workshop was organised in collaboration with Al Sahlawi& Co and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The session covered strategies for meeting employee expectations, ensuring legal compliance in employment policies, handling workplace grievances, and clarifying the legal obligations of employers and employees.

The second workshop, whichwas held in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC-UAE) and Fichte & Co Legal, focused on trade digitalisation requirements and global trade transformations. The sessionhighlighted the UAE’s achievements in reinforcing its position as a leading hub for digital trade. Key topics covered includedthe role of the ICC Digital Standards Initiative, the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records, the legal standing of electronic trade documents in the UAE, and best practices in digital identification of trade counterparties.

The third workshopaddressed the UAE’s evolving cybersecurity landscape. Hosted in collaboration with Kreston ME Consultingand Galadari Advocates and Legal Consultants, the sessionaddressed the security challenges businesses face in digital adoption, compliance requirements for cybersecurity laws, and the key pillars of the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy.

The fourth workshop wasorganised in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company and provided valuable insights on corporate tax in the UAE. The discussion covered areas including tax compliance requirements, the key features of the UAE’s tax system, and corporate taxation in free zones.

Theinteractive workshops came as part of Dubai Chambers’ commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment by providing access to vital legal information and promoting best practices in compliance. By equipping businesses with the knowledge to navigate legal frameworks more effectively, Dubai Chambers empowers companies to enhance their competitiveness and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance