The Dubai Media Council (DMC), in collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), organised an introductory workshop on the ‘Nafis’programme. The session, held at DMC’s office, brought together representatives from media companies and institutions that have pledged their support to the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative. Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ seeks to develop promising national media talentand prepare them for careers in the private sector.The initiative, supported by leading media organisations from across the region and around the world, targets media students, graduates, and individuals interested in media training or pursuing careers in the private sector. The workshop wasaimed at realising the leadership’s vision of creating a world-leading media industry by empowering national talent, expanding media employment opportunities, and enhancing industry competitiveness. Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, commended ETCC’s efforts in supporting the initiative and opening new career pathways for Emirati talent across various sectors, including media. She also praised the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ partners for their commitment to supportingits objectives. “The workshop provided our partners with deeper insights into the ‘Nafis’ programme and its role in supporting the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’. Our collaboration with the programme and leading media organisations underscores DMC’s commitment to supporting emergingEmirati media professionals,” Badri said. She added: “Investing in young media talent is key to shaping the future of national media and ensuring its sustainability and competitiveness. In line with this vision, DMC continues to work with partners to equip young media professionals with the knowledge and practical skills required to excel in the industry. By providing them with the right tools, we empower them to drive the advancement of local media in line with the UAE leadership’s vision for industry development while enhancing its global impact.” The workshop outlined the objectives of the ‘Nafis’ programme, which seeks to enhance the capabilities of Emirati talent, increase their employment in the private sector, and boost the competitiveness of the national workforce. It also highlighted the programme’s efforts to make private sector careers more attractive to Emiratis while supporting job stability through varioustraining initiatives. Additionally, the session outlined the support offered by ETCC and the ‘Nafis’ programme, including internationally accredited training programmes, financial incentives, and specialised training and qualification initiatives to develop national talent. The session also highlighted the benefits offered to private sector companies that have employed Emiratis, as well as the incentives provided under the programme. Saif Al Suwaidi, Project Manager at the Dubai Media Council,said the workshop was organised as part of DMC’sbroader strategy to nurture Emirati talent and strengthen their presence in the media industry. “The ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ aims to develop promising Emirati media talent by providing hands-on training to refine their skills and increasetheir career opportunities in the industry. The ‘Nafis’ programme plays a vital role in equipping Emiratis with the expertise needed to secure positions in leadingprivate media institutions,” he said. Al Suwaidi added that the collaboration with ‘Nafis’ marks the beginning of a wider initiative, with upcoming workshops and training sessions led by DMC in partnership with media companies and academic institutions. Emiratis interested in participating in DMC’s programmes can submit their applications by emailing their CVs to talent@dubaimediacouncil.ae. The ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’, launched by DMC, aims to establish strategic partnerships with leading media organisations to inspire young Emiratis to pursue careers in the industry. Participating companies provide mentorship, training, and employment opportunities for exceptional Emirati media professionals, including university students, through intensive programmes that foster their professional development and job market-readiness.