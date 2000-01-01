Hamdan Bin Mohammed Visits Suroor Bin Mohammed In Abu Dhabi #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Visits Suroor Bin Mohammed In Abu Dhabi
(7 March 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, today visited His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at his palace in Abu Dhabi.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees. He also wished the nation continued progress, prosperity, and success under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

His Highness reflected on the virtues of Ramadan, emphasising its deep-rooted values of generosityand charity, principles deeply rooted in the UAE’s culture. He also highlighted  the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose noble vision fostered unity, solidarity, and generosity among Emiratis.Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also attended an Iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The banquet was attended by His Excellency Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and several Sheikhs, dignitaries, tribal elders, and senior officials.

