Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched thesixth edition of the ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’, featuring 40 original recipes created in collaboration with some of Dubai’smost celebrated chefs, cafes and restaurants. Launched as part of the #RamadaninDubai campaign, the guide features a carefully curated selection of recipes that reflect Dubai’s dynamic food scene, inviting residents and visitors to recreate unique dishes inspired by innovative recipes.Blending cherished Ramadan traditions with modern culinary creativity, the digital guide offers food lovers a chance to explore new recipes and innovative takes on classic dishes. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, expressed her gratitude to the chefs and food outlets who contributed to this year’s guide. She highlighted their efforts in curating a selection of recipes that reflect the essence of Ramadan, blending tradition with Dubai’s globally renowned and diverse culinary scene. “We are pleased to collaborate with 10 exceptional restaurants and cafes from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network and 10 highly skilled chefs who have demonstrated outstanding expertise in their field. Brand Dubai’s latest guide is a celebration of their achievements and an opportunity to introduce the wider community to unique recipes during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The initiative is also part of our ongoing efforts to raise the visibility ofhomegrown businesses and talent among the public,” Al Suwaidi said. She added: “We are proud to feature in this year’s guide four Emirati chefs who have earned the trust and admiration of Emirati families and diverse communities through their exceptional culinary skills. This guide serves as a platform to showcase their contributions while highlighting a mix of Emirati and international flavours that add richness to the Ramadan dining experience.” Khawla Al Hashmi, Member of the Organising Committee of the #RamadanInDubai Campaign, highlighted the diversity of this year’s participating chefs, cafes and restaurants. “This edition features four accomplished Emirati chefs alongside six renowned chefs from the region and beyond. It also showcases recipesfrom popular restaurants and cafes, each featuring exceptional dishes inspired by global cuisines and infused with flavours that capture the essence of Ramadan.” The lineup of chefs featured in this year’s guide includes Emirati talents Faisal Naser, Mohammed Essa, Sultan Kayed, and Abdulaziz Ahmed, alongside renowned international chefs Yara Ali El Masry, Ali Yazdi, Hala Manaf Ayash, Rene Ignacio Cerda Flores, Afnan Maher Al Amir, and Kuvam Sharma. Participating restaurants and cafes includeThe Lighthouse, Be Coffee, Saddle, Tanoor, Osteria Funkcoolio, June& Co. Bakery, Mamafri, Quince Restaurants & Café, Steak on Me by GOAT, and Villa 515. The newly-launched guideoffers a delightful array of traditional and modern recipes perfect for both Iftar and Suhoor. Providing detailed instructions, the guidehelps families create mouthwatering dishes, spanning from appetisers, soups, and salads to main courses, desserts, and Suhoor specialties. ‘Proudly from Dubai’ is an initiative of Brand Dubai that aims to tell local and global audiences the success stories of entrepreneurs, creative talent and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in the emirate, with the aim of raising their visibility.It also seeks to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture. To view all the recipes, visit the following link: https://branddubai.ae/Ramadan_Recipes_2025.pdf