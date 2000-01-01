Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the winners of the first edition of the Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School Students in Dubai for the academic year 2024-2025 were honoured today. The competition was organised by the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, operating under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The award ceremony, held at Zayed University, celebrated 120 students who participated in the variouscategories of the competitions including Quran Memorization, Beautiful Recitation, Tajweed Text Memorization, and Scientific Texts Memorization category. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, along with representatives from participating schools and families of students. The Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School Students in Dubai encourages students of all ages to memorize, recite, and understand the Holy Quran. The Competition is part of the “Ghiras Al Khair” initiative, which seeks to instill Islamic values, promote the Arabic language, and strengthen national identity among the younger generation. Strong collaboration On this occasion, His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, said: "This competition is a testament to the strong collaboration between IACAD and KHDA, reflecting our shared commitment to community development. We congratulate all the students who participated, with special recognition to the winners, for their dedication and active involvement throughout the competition.This competition aims to instill Islamic values and reinforce our national identity. It also recognizes the key contributions of teachers and staff at the Maktoum Holy Quran and Sciences Centres, whose efforts inspire a competitive environment that motivates students to excel in Quran memorisation and recitation.” This year’s edition attracted 1,104 male and female students from 32 private schools in Dubaioffering a diverse range of educational curricula. The strong participation highlights the cultural diversity of the attendees, with participants hailing from 41 different nationalities. The competition saw robust participation across different grade levels, with the largest group consisting of 472 students from grades one to four. This was followed by 415 students from grades five to eight, and 217 students from grades nine to twelve. The competition serves as an outstanding platform for cultural exchange and the promotion of Islamic values among younger generations. It also included the participation of 20 students with determination, of whom five emerged as winners. Ambassadors of Islamic values Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said, “Today, we celebrate the exceptional achievements of our students from various schools who have excelled in memorising the Holy Quran. These students, from diverse ages and backgrounds, have become ambassadors of Islamic values, setting a positive example for their peers.” “We express our gratitude to everyone involved in the Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Holy Quran Competition, including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, school coordinators, and teachers, for their efforts in instilling positive values within our diverse educational community. We also appreciate the unwavering support of parents, whose commitment to nurturing their children’s skills in memorising and reciting the Quran plays a crucial role in fostering a generation rooted in moral integrity and tolerance,” she added. The partnership between IACAD and KHDA focuses on exchanging knowledge and experiences, promoting Islamic cultural activities and events in educational institutions across the emirate, and instilling Islamic values in school students throughout Dubai. The Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School Students in Dubai is an annual event that supports the UAE’s educational and cultural goals, and provides a platform for students to demonstrate their dedication to learning and preserving the teachings of the Holy Quran.