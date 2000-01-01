His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Ministerand Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard, one of the world’s leading digital payment and financial technology companies. During his discussions with the Mastercard CEO, HH Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the UAE’s vision for a dynamic and future-ready financial ecosystem that harnesses advancedtechnologies to promote economic growth. “The UAE seeks to foster strategic collaborations with leading financial technology companies like Mastercard to accelerate the transformation of the digital economy and promote innovation in financial services,” he said. His Highness noted that the UAE’s exceptional business-friendlyecosystem and financial industry infrastructure continue to enable global financial institutions to widen their footprint and raise their contributions to sustainable economic development in the region. Mastercard’s expansion in the regionand beyond, anchored in its Dubai hub, highlights the city’s growing role as a centre for financial innovation and a gateway to emerging markets. Consistent with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to establish the city as one of the world’s top four financial hubs, Dubai is rapidly strengthening its contributions to shaping the future of global financehe added. Dubai is home to Mastercard’s headquarters for the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africaregion, established in 2001. Mastercard reported net revenues of $28.2 billion for the full year 2024, marking a 12% increase from the previous year.With over 35,000 employees worldwide, the company operates in over 200 countries and territories, providing securedigital payment solutions that support individuals, businesses, and governments. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His ExcellencyAbdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DirectorGeneral of Dubai Finance;His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Chairman of the TECOM Group.