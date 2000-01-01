The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today hosted a specialgathering to discuss the role of digital platforms in fostering social cohesion, promoting shared responsibility, and preserving cultural identity. The session, held as part of its annual Arab Social Media Influencers Ramadan Majlis, brought together leading social media influencers and content creators from across the region. The discussion comes as the UAE marks 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’. Participants examined how digital influence can be used to bridge generational gaps, encourage responsible content creation, and reinforce the values that define the UAE’s social fabric. Welcoming the attendees, Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club,said:“These gatherings reflect our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue that contributes to the media landscape while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for media and content creation,” Al Mulla said. She highlighted the growing responsibility of influencers in shaping positive narratives. “With the rapid evolution of communication technologies and social media platforms, it is crucial to understand the role and impact of influencers—not only in shaping trends but also in fostering social cohesion,” she added. “The Arab Social Media Influencers Ramadan Majlis serves as a platform for impactful discussions that bring together media professionals, creatives, and thought leaders. DPC will continue to support knowledge-sharing and responsible content creation, reinforcing its role as a key platform for thought leadership in the region,” Al Mulla said. During the session, participants acknowledged the power of social media in connecting people across generations and communities, emphasising that with influence comes responsibility. They discussed how digital storytelling can be leveraged to drive conversations that highlight national values and encourage positive engagement and contributions. A key topic was the need for responsible digital storytelling, with participants emphasising the importance of creating high-quality, impactful content that upholds ethical standards and contributes positively to society. Participants expressed their deep connection to the UAE and recognised their role in contributing to the nation’s progress. They also highlighted the importance of community service, volunteer initiatives, and awareness campaigns that promote shared responsibility. Salma Al Mansoori, Senior Executive, Communications Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, thanked the participants for their valuable insights during the session. She highlighted that the Ramadan Majlis serves as a vital platform for meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange. She also reaffirmed DPC’s commitment to fostering connections, driving meaningful dialogue, and bringing together influential voices from the media field. During the session, the content creators also explored key strategies for content creation and effective ways to utilise them positively.