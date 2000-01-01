In line with the objectives of the ‘Year of the Community’ and as part of the #RamadanInDubai’ campaign, the Dubai Autism Center has announced the launch of an initiative aimed at empowering children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to participate in social and public events. This initiative involves the distribution of specially designed autism-friendly kits, furthering the Center’s efforts to support the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with autism, particularly during significant occasions such as the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, stated: "This initiative is part of our commitment to contributing to the goals of the ‘Year of the Community,’ as declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to foster a cohesive and thriving society. It also aligns with our ongoing dedication to supporting families and enabling children with autism to actively engage in social and recreational activities. We recognise the challenges parents face when taking their children to public spaces, and through this autism-friendly kit, we aim to facilitate these experiences and make them more comfortable and enjoyable." Al Emadi emphasised that supporting and empowering People of Determination with autism is a collective social responsibility that requires comprehensive collaboration across all sectors. He further noted that this initiative contributes to enhancing the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with autism, in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination and the ‘My Community… A City for Everyone’ initiative, which aims to transform Dubai into a disability-friendly city. Razan Qandil, Community Outreach Coordinator at the Dubai Autism Center, highlighted that the kit serves as a valuable tool for families to help manage sensory challenges that children with autism may encounter when interacting with their surroundings. She added: "This kit is more than just a collection of tools; it is a means to promote the independence of children with autism and encourage their families to participate in social events without concerns over sensory triggers, especially given the increase in activities and family gatherings during Ramadan and Eid." Qandil also pointed out that these kits are distributed to public venues and organisations certified as Autism-Friendly, including Dubai Police stations in Al Barsha and Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Airports, Dubai Frame, Children's City, Quranic Park, Etihad Museum, Al Shindagha Museum, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Hatta Heritage Village, several libraries affiliated with the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Ambulance Corporation, and the Endowment and Minors' Trust Foundation - Awqaf Dubai. The Dubai Autism Center encourages parents interested in obtaining the kit to apply through the Center’s official communication channels. The Center reaffirms its commitment to launching initiatives that enhance the quality of life for individuals with autism and foster their seamless integration into society. The Autism-Friendly Certification Program (AFCP), a pioneering initiative in the region, was launched by the Dubai Autism Center in September 2022. Designed to recognise exemplary organisations in the public and private sectors, the programme aims to foster a more inclusive community by encouraging higher accessibility standards for individuals with autism. Dubai Autism Center (DAC) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2001. The Center aims to provide specialised services to take care of children with autism and provide support for their families and caregivers as per Decree No. 26 of 2021 issued by the Ruler of Dubai. The DAC’s services include educational, psychological and rehabilitative programmes for children with autism. The financial resources of the Dubai Autism Center come from subsidies, donations and charitable endowments. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the most common developmental disorders, typically appearing within the first three years of a child's life and persisting throughout their life stages. Autism affects an individual's communication and social abilities, leading to their isolation from those around them. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) 2021 report, one in 36 children has ASD. This prevalence is observed to be similar in most countries worldwide.