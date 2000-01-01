In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2025, regarding the formation of the Data and Statistics Committee in the Emirate of Dubai. As per the Resolution, the Committee will be chaired by the Director General of the Digital Dubai Authority, with Younus Abdulaziz Al Nasser serving as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Committee include: ArifAbdulrahmanAhli, Dr. Mariam Obaid Al Muhairi, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Issa Harib bin Haider, Khalid Ali Al Jallaf, Khalid Ahmed Al Falasi, Omar Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Rashid Obaid Al Sharid, and Majida Ali Rashid. The committee will also include representatives from Dubai’s State Security Department and the Dubai Electronic Security Center. The Resolution highlights the critical role of data in Dubai’s digital transformation, leveraging AI and advanced technologies to enhance government operations, improve quality of life, and strengthen the digital economy. According to the Resolution, the Data and Statistics Committee is tasked withintegrating the use, exchange, and governance of data and statistics in Dubai. It also aims to strengthen coordination among government entities to tackle challenges, adapt toevolving developments in thefield, and devise effective solutions. The committee also seeks toensure alignmentwith the emirate’s strategic objectives and plans for enhancingdata exchange and statistics generation. Furthermore, the Committee will focus on improvingoperational efficiency and streamlining data dissemination and exchange through the latest technologies. In addition, the committee plays a key role in providing insights on the future direction of strategic data and statistics projects, defining mechanisms for data exchange and usage within the emirate, and recommending best practices and methodologies for calculating statistical values and metrics. The committee is also responsible for ensuring government entities adhere to the data and statistics standards set by Dubai Data and Statistics. It will also oversee compliance with the government’s Data Maturity Framework, establish a system for organising and updating records, and streamline data exchange across the emirate. Further, the committee will identify essential data for AI applications to enhance and anticipate serviceexperiences in Dubai. All government entities are required to cooperate with the Data and Statistics Committee and its subcommittees in providing requested data, information, and documents on time to support the committee's tasks and responsibilities under this resolution and applicable legislation. According to the Resolution, Dubai Data and Statistics is responsible for providing administrative and technical support to the committee, enabling it to carry out its tasks and duties. The Chairman of the Data and Statistics Committee in Dubai shall issue the necessary decisions to enforce the provisions of this resolution, which replaces Executive Council Decision No. (2) of 2008 concerning the establishment of the Statistical Coordination Committee. This Resolution annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. It is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.