Cyber Gear Launches BloggingAgent.ai
(21 March 2025)

  

bloggingagent.ai is the first autonomous agent specially designed to solve the content creation requirements of individuals, small, and large enterprises.

Bloggers, content creators, and influencers can now use AI to create blogs and publish them on social media.All within minutes!

According to Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Cyber Gear, the company that launched the AI Agent,

“The next chapter in artificial intelligence is already transforming industries. BloggingAgent.ai doesn’t just complete a task; it learns how to do it better every time.”

Mr. Agarwal added, “Think about what happens when intelligence becomes a utility:

Like electricity in the 1900s.

Like the internet in the 2000s.

Like cloud computing in the 2010s.

Each wave created a new class of billionaires.

This wave will dwarf them all.”

Here are some facts:

2021: AI powered 5% of global businesses

2023: AI powered 30% of global businesses

2025: Projected to power 80%

This isn't a gradual change.

It's an economic revolution.

While traditional tech made us more efficient, AI makes us more capable.

For more information, visit www.bloggingagent.ai

