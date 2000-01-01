His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended the Emirati Media Retreat today. Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the event brought together over 100 media professionals and academics to discuss the current state and future direction of the UAE’s media landscape. Commenting on the retreat, His Highness said that the UAE media plays a crucial role in delivering strategic insights and innovative ideas that transform the leadership’s vision into meaningful accomplishments, as it strengthens the country’s global presence, drives economic growth, fosters societal awareness, and preserves its authentic values. "Brainstorming sessions and continuous evaluations of the current state of our local media are essential for identifying key areas of focus for the next phase. Effective and influential media must be able to adapt to rapid changes while fulfilling the UAE’s future aspirations, in line with its global standing," His Highness said."The Emirati Media Retreat is a vital initiative that plays a significant role in shaping the future of the sector, drawing inspiration from the country’s strategic goals.” His Highness called upon all those working in the UAE media sector to come together as a unified team, redefining theapproachnecessaryto effectively convey the UAE’s message to the world, a message of security, coexistence, and cooperation, one that promotes progress and ensures stability and prosperity for all of humanity. During the retreat, His Highness emphasised the need for actionable ideas that can be achieved within specific timelines and with measurable outcomes. Sheikh Ahmed recognized the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the abilities of the UAE’s people and media sector, highlighting their capacity to adapt and contribute to the nation’s ongoing progress across various fields. The retreat, held at the Dubai Press Club and attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, aimed to address challenges facing the media sector, both locally and internationally. It focused on proposing innovative ideas, keeping pace with the latest developments inthe industry, and enhancing the efficiency, competitiveness, and global reach of national media content. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said that collaboration and a unified approach are essential for the development of any key sector, particularly the national media sector. She underscored the importance of strengthening its capabilities in alignment with the directives of the wise leadership, which places significant emphasis on the sector and its various components. Her Excellency emphasised that the Emirati Media Retreat aligns with the declaration by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of 2025 as the Year of Community. The retreat focused on the media’s crucial role in fostering cooperation, community belonging, and cultural preservation. The initiative supports the DPC’s strategic objectives to enhance Emirati media and develop local content that reflects national values. It demonstrates the club’s commitment to engaging stakeholders through dialogue and advancing media development in the UAE. She also said that the 'Emirati Media Retreat' reflects the DPC’s commitment to enhancing UAE media's role in raising awareness about national issues and developing local content, aligning with the country’s vision and values. The initiative aimed to engage stakeholders in a dialogue to leverage their expertise for media development. Her Excellency also appreciated the participation of national media institutions and Emirati leaders, highlighting the importance of collaboration to gather insights, address challenges, and propose innovative solutions for developing UAE media. Al Marri emphasised that at a time when the global media landscape is undergoing rapid shifts, collaboration is crucial to addressing challenges and exploring opportunities for national media.She stressed that improving the media landscape is a collective responsibility among media institutions, supporting entities, and digital influencers. The Emirati Media Retreat, she noted, aims to shape a new vision for the UAE’s media sector, focusing on investing in national talent, particularly youth, to build a skilled, sustainable media ecosystem. The retreat addressed other key issues, such as the role of media in enhancing the UAE's global reputation, and promoting national identity and values, the current industry landscape and future goals. Topics of discussions also included combating fake news and misinformation, the future of UAE sports media, the role of media institutions in supporting Emirati drama production, the impact of national talent on shaping the future of UAE media, and how media can support the country’s economic vision. Participants emphasised the importance of high-quality content as a key driver for development, highlighting the need for innovative ideas and advanced content that adds value and aligns with the UAE’s aspirations for the future.