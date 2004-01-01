The Electoral Committee of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced the election of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as President of the NOC for the 2024–2028 Olympic term. His Highness secured the presidential seat in accordance with the NOC’s statutes and electoral regulations, approved by its Board of Directors. This announcement was made during the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the UAE NOC in Dubai. Following the announcement of his election, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chaired the meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the NOC and Chairman of the Executive Board; His Excellency Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the NOC; as well as members of the General Assembly and the Board of Directors. In his remarks to the General Assembly, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that leading national institutions is both an honour and a profound responsibility, one that must be fulfilled with dedication and loyalty. He noted that this role reflects the deep trust placed in him by national sports figures who have shaped the Olympic movement with determination and perseverance, always keeping the UAE’s sporting progress at the heart of their mission, without seeking recognition or acclaim. Their contributions have been instrumental in driving sporting success and achievements at every level, he added. His Highness emphasised that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, during his 16-year presidency of the NOC, had a profound impact on the diverse achievements witnessed by the national Olympic movement. His leadership established a lasting legacy and brought significant value to this vital sector, which reflects the UAE’s success and advancement on the global sporting stage. His Highness also praised the remarkable efforts and constant endeavours of all former presidents of the NOC since its establishment in 1979. His Highness added that these efforts laid a strong foundation for the Olympic movement in the UAE, enabling its continuous growth and development. The UAE has since achieved exceptional milestones, including its historic first Olympic medal at the Athens 2004 Summer Olympics, when Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum won gold in the men’s double trap shooting event. Other key achievements include the UAE's successful hosting of the 8th edition of the SportAccord International Convention in 2010 — the first time it was held in the Middle East — and the 2018 Youth Olympic Games silver medal in show jumping won by rider Omar Al Marzooqi, which marked a new chapter for Emirati athletes. His Highness stressed that sustaining the success of the national Olympic movement requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders — including sports federations and organisations involved in Olympic affairs — to ensure athletes receive the support and environment they need to excel and uphold the UAE’s legacy of sporting excellence on the global stage. The meeting also included the presentation of the International Olympic Committee’s approval of the NOC General Assembly’s resolution to extend the mandate of the Board of Directors for the 2024–2028 Olympic cycle. The meeting also approved the NOC’s technical and administrative report for 2024, as well as its strategic vision and Olympic activity plan for the same period. These approvals reaffirm the NOC’s active role as a prominent member of major continental and international sports bodies and its commitment to supporting events held under their umbrella, reflecting the UAE’s dedication to fostering the Olympic spirit and promoting values of excellence, friendship, and respect. The Assembly further ratified the NOC’s final accounts for the 2024 fiscal year, its proposed budget for 2025, the audit report for 2024, and the preparation and participation budget for Olympic events under the 2025 activity plan. In addition, the financial and administrative reports of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre were approved. During the meeting, His Excellency Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the NOC, presented the latest amendments to the Olympic Charter, which were adopted on 30 January. These amendments represent a pivotal development in the history of the Olympic movement, particularly with regard to participation process, qualification pathways, and the rights to host and organise the Olympic Games — while also expanding the role of National Olympic Committees in decisions concerning host city selections. At the conclusion of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the signing of an agreement to host the headquarters of national sports federations at the new NOC premises in Dubai. The new headquarters will accommodate 21 national federations representing a range of individual and team sports.