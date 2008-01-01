Noor Dubai Foundation, a member of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), continued to make significant strides in its mission to combat preventable blindness and visual impairment in 2024. With more than 3.8 million people benefiting from its programmes last year alone, the Foundation further reinforced its status as one of the world’s leading humanitarian healthcare organisations. The Foundation’s efforts are driven by a strategic vision aligned with Dubai’s goal to be a global leader in sustainable healthcare andits efforts to establish a comprehensive, long-term model for accessible medical support. According to its annual report, Noor Dubai has improved the lives of over 33 million people across Asia and Africa since its launch in 2008, with flagship health programmes focused on combating visual impairment and strengthening prevention. In 2024, the Foundation delivered healthcare and treatment services to 3,859,131 individuals in countries across Asia and Africa—reflecting its deep commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in expanding access to quality healthcare and improving lives. The report also highlights Noor Dubai’s intensified efforts to broaden its impact by implementing integrated health campaigns across multiple countries. These initiatives includecomprehensive eye screenings, specialised surgical procedures, and public awareness campaigns aimed at preventing eye diseases. Over the past year, Noor Dubai also expanded its digital services by launching telemedicine programmes, enabling individuals in remote areas to access advanced medical consultations. This digital expansion underscores the Foundation’s commitment to harnessing technology to enhance humanitarian outreach. The Foundation’s achievements in 2024 were made possible through sustained efforts and strategic international partnerships with leading health and research institutions. By supporting healthcare systems in beneficiary countries and ensuring the long-term sustainability of its services, Noor Dubai has reinforced Dubai’s global standing as a hub for humanitarian excellence. Going beyond medical intervention, the organisation’s work is helping develop resilient, future-ready healthcare systems. Innovative solutions to combat blindness His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Chairman of Noor Dubai Foundation’s Board of Trustees, stated that the foundation’s 2024 annual report underscores Dubai’s leadership in advancing global healthcare, reflecting the values of generosity and giving instilled by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This sustainable approach enhances quality of life and empowers communities by ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare services. Al Ketbisaid Noor Dubai operates with a clear vision focused on providing innovative solutions to address preventable blindness. The foundation achieves this by leveraging modern technology, strengthening international partnerships, and developing the capabilities of healthcare professionals in beneficiary countries. He highlighted that Noor Dubai’s annual report reflects the foundation’s significant healthcare and humanitarian impact in 2024. Its treatment and prevention services spanned multiple continents through integrated programmes, including mobile treatment camps, trachoma eradication initiatives, and in-country treatment services. The foundation also expanded its digital healthcare offerings, aligning with modern technological advancements to improve access to effective medical care. These achievements further solidify Dubai’s position as a global leader in healthcare and humanitarian initiatives, driven by a holistic approach that integrates innovation and social responsibility, ensuring that giving remains a fundamental pillar of Dubai’s future vision, he added. “Noor Dubai has successfully established a global model through its collaboration with international health organisations and entities dedicated to blindness prevention,” Al Ketbi stated. “These efforts contribute significantly to the achievement of UNSustainable Development Goals and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading and influential force in the global healthcare landscape.” Al Ketbi also expressed his sincere gratitude to all partners and supporters who contributed to the Foundation’s achievements in 2024, emphasising that strategic partnerships are a cornerstone of Noor Dubai’s mission. He noted that these collaborations have been instrumental in expanding the Foundation’s reach and delivering essential eye care services to millions of people in need around the world. Mobile treatment camps: reaching the most vulnerable The report highlighted that Noor Dubai’s mobile treatment camps provided comprehensive healthcare services in several countries throughout 2024. The camps conducted 18,279 medical examinations in the Philippines, performed 2,596 sight-saving surgeries in Nigeria, distributed 4,846 medicines in Pakistan, and provided 3,095 prescription glasses in Bangladesh. Additionally, a large number of patients in Somalia benefited from medical screenings and treatment services. Since the programme’s inception in 2010, the mobile treatment camps have delivered 828,351 medical examinations, conducted 37,320 surgeries, and distributed 85,365 prescription glasses across 19 countries. This makes it one of the world’s largest field-based humanitarian initiatives dedicated to combating visual impairments. The annual report also highlighted the impact of Noor Dubai’s Barishal Eye Care Programme in Bangladesh, which conducted 12,500 refractive error screenings in 2024, distributed 1,250 prescription glasses, and provided 6,708 consultations for diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, 144 patients received laser treatment for retinal conditions. Global partnership to eliminate trachoma The report underscored Noor Dubai’s active role in the global initiative to eliminate trachoma by 2030. The foundation’s efforts contributed to eradicating the disease in 29% of affected areas in Amhara, Ethiopia. However, the report also cautions that trachoma remains a significant public health threat. The report noted that trachoma continues to pose health risks to nearly 1.9 million people worldwide, accounting for 1.4% of global vision impairment cases. Free services for UAE residents Within the UAE, Noor Dubai’s Mobile Eye Clinic provided free eye care services to 4,658 patients in 2024, with women comprising 35% of the beneficiaries. Since its launch in 2014, the clinic has served over 43,727 individuals, focusing on providing essential eye care to labourers and elderly residents across the country.