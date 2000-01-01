Dubai’s cycling community is growing. In 2024’s Dubai Ride, the region’s biggest community cycling event, 37,000 people came, which was 2,000 more than 2023’s. Seasoned riders and amateur cyclists rode their preferred route: a 4 km family-friendly loop around Downtown Dubai or a 12 km stretch along Sheikh Zayed Road. Cycling enthusiasts, however, don’t need to wait for the next big cycling event to share the joy of riding with others. Bikeera, the Middle East’s ultimate destination for premium bicycles, is making sure the cycling community continues to thrive. The Bikeera Cycling Community Bikeera goes beyond simply being the best bike shop in Dubai. It’s also an advocate for sustainable mobility, seeking to pave the way toward a greener future. To promote cycling further, Bikeera organizes a variety of bike rides around Dubai. You can come to any of these community rides with your bike or rent from Bikeera’s selection of bikes and e-bikes. 1. Kite Beach Rides Every Saturday morning, cycling enthusiasts meet up at Kite Beach. Cyclists ride from 6:30 am to 8:30 am for 40 kilometers. The community bike ride is perfect for riders of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned cyclists. With Kite Beach as the backdrop, this is also the ideal way to see Dubai from a different perspective. 2. Road Bike Group Ride If you cycle more often than the average person and have invested in a premium road bike, these two community rides will appeal to you. Weekly Wednesday Coffee Ride Join other midweek riders and enjoy a quick and exhilarating ride at Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Cycle Park before heading to work. NAS used to be a camel racecourse, but it has since been modernized for cyclists, complete with anti-skid arches, after-dark guiding lights, and a cafe. The cycle park features four 6- and 8-kilometer routes, plus a route specifically designed for kids. NAS is open 24 hours and is free to use for all ages and skill levels. This community ride starts at 6:30 am and ends at 7:45 am, with a relaxing coffee stop for those who have time before work. Saturday Weekend Warrior When you’re looking for a more intensive bike ride, you can join Bikeera cyclists at the Al Qudra Cycle Track. Riders set off at 6:30 am and finish at 8;30 am. This is a long-distance cycling activity with groups segmented into different skill levels, and led by experienced ride captains to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride. Al Qudra Cycle Track is the quintessential Dubai bike track with 86 kilometers of track and breathtaking views of the desert. Parts of the track are accessible to cars, but most are reserved for bikes. Riders can choose from two routes with their accompanying speeds: Lollipop loop , with a distance of 85 km and an average speed of 33km/h

, with a distance of 85 km and an average speed of 33km/h Mosque ride, with a distance of 55 km and an average speed of 28km/h Because this is long-distance riding, cyclists are required to bring basic emergency tools and parts. 3. Mountain Bike Group Ride If you prefer the mountains, join the Mushrif Mountain Bike Ride. This community ride happens every Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 am to 8:30 am. It’s an adrenaline-filled ride at Mushrif MTB Park as riders enjoy 20 to 30 kilometers of mountain trails. 4. Spinneys Cycling Community Rides For participants or would-be participants of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, you can join Bikeera’s Spinneys community rides. You can use it as part of your training, building your endurance and enhancing your skills as a cyclist. This community ride offers a supportive environment where you’ll be able to get tips from experienced cyclists and gain motivation from riding with fellow enthusiasts. Expanding Cycling Culture in Dubai Dubai is being designed as the ultimate destination to live, work, and visit. To achieve this goal, the emirate promotes cycling as a sustainable and accessible means of transportation. The city not only holds non-competitive and inclusive cycling events like Dubai Ride but also invests in infrastructure that prioritizes the mobility of residents and visitors. One of Dubai’s investments has been the expansion of cycling tracks. Currently at 544 kilometers, these tracks are going to be developed to meet the city’s goal of 1,000 kilometers by 2030. The Roads Transport Authority opened two new tracks in the Khawaneej and Mushrif areas that span 7 kilometers, which have been added to existing cycling paths and created a 39-kilometer network. Future expansions are planned for major districts and link popular coastal areas, such as the Marina, Al Sufouh, and Jumeirah with external tracks in Al Qudra, Nad Al Sheba, and Saih Al Salam. In a city where fast cars and luxury vehicles dominate the roads, the cycling culture is enjoying gradual growth. There has been a surge in cycling activity in recent years as newer and better bicycle paths open and brands like Bikeera promote bike-friendly communities.