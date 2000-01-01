|
The General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDIFA) welcomed travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport by distributing 1,000 copies of To Be the First, the authorised biography of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The books were distributed as part of a special initiative launched by GDIFA during Eid Al Fitr.
The launch of the initiative coincided with a field tour conducted by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDIFA, at Dubai International Airport. The visit aimed to follow up on operational procedures and ensure the swift and smooth processing of arrivals. During the tour, His Excellency extended Eid greetings to passport control officers and other staff, praising their exceptional efforts in facilitating passenger movement and delivering a seamless travel experience during a period of increased traffic.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said that the initiative aims to inspire visitors through the story of a visionary leader who transformed the city into a global benchmark for excellence, innovation, and sustainable development. He noted that Dubai today ranks among the world’s leading cities — a status made possible by the foresight and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
“Dubai is not just a city. It is a global success story, shaped by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who transformed the emirate into a vibrant, world-class destination that continues to exceed expectations. This initiative offers visitors a glimpse into the mindset of a visionary leader who laid the foundations of excellence and innovation — values that remain at the heart of Dubai’s journey towards the future,” Lieutenant General Al Marri added.
His Excellency was accompanied during the visit by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDIFA, along with several department directors and senior officials. The tour covered the arrival and departure halls in Terminals 1, 2, and 3, where His Excellency met with on-duty staff and expressed pride in their dedication and professionalism — qualities he described as fundamental to strengthening Dubai’s status as a world-class hub for travel and premium services.
He concluded the visit by emphasising the importance of teamwork and effective coordination to ensure a seamless travel experience that reflects the spirit of Dubai and reinforces its position as a global leader in government services, hospitality, and quality of life.