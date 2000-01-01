Explore Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, Dubai’s iconic waterfront development with luxury residences, 5-star hotels & high rental yields. Invest now for premium returns! Investment Opportunities at Al Habtoor Polo Resort: Why Dubai is the Best Place to Invest Now Dubai has long been a hotspot for real estate investors, offering world-class infrastructure, tax-free benefits, and high rental yields. Among its premier developments, Al Habtoor luxury resort stands out as a prime investment opportunity, boasting luxury residences, world-class hospitality, and a prime location along the Dubai Water Canal. If you're considering investing in Dubai's real estate market, here’s why Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club should be on your radar. Prime Location with Unmatched Connectivity Located along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort enjoys seamless connectivity to Dubai’s key destinations, including: Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa (5 minutes away)

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (10 minutes away)

Business Bay (Right next to the project)

Dubai International Airport (15 minutes away) This strategic positioning makes Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort a highly sought-after address for both residents and investors. A Landmark Development with World-Class Amenities Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club is a mixed-use mega-development featuring: Three Ultra-Luxury Residential Towers – Noora, Amna, and Meera Towers

Three 5-Star Hotels – Habtoor Palace, V Hotel, and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort

Las Vegas-Style Theatrical Shows at La Perle by Dragone

Luxury Retail & Dining along the Dubai Water Canal

Exclusive Marina & Yacht Club Access These high-end amenities not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also increase the investment appeal, ensuring high occupancy rates and premium rental returns. Strong Rental Yields & High ROI Potential Dubai is known for one of the highest rental yields globally, and Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort is no exception. Investors can expect: Rental Yields of 6% – 8% per annum (significantly higher than global averages)

Strong Demand from Professionals & Expats, given its proximity to Business Bay and DIFC

High Capital Appreciation, thanks to Dubai’s continued economic growth and infrastructural expansion With Dubai attracting millions of expatriates and business professionals, properties in prime locations like Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort continue to see steady appreciation and strong rental demand. Dubai’s Investor-Friendly Policies & Golden Visa Benefits Dubai’s real estate market is supported by investor-friendly regulations, including:

No Property Tax or Capital Gains Tax

100% Foreign Ownership for Investors

Residency & Golden Visa Eligibility for investments over AED 2 million These policies make Dubai an ideal location for long-term property investments, offering financial security and visa benefits to investors. Luxury Living with a Waterfront Experience Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort is one of the few developments in Dubai offering direct waterfront access, enhancing its appeal to high-net-worth individuals and elite investors. Features include: Spectacular Views of Dubai Water Canal & Burj Khalifa

Private Pools & Sky Gardens

Exclusive Penthouse & Duplex Residences Such premium offerings drive demand and increase property value, making it a lucrative investment option. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort 1. What is Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort? Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort is a luxury mixed-use development in Dubai, featuring three residential towers (Noora, Amna, and Meera), three five-star hotels (Habtoor Palace, V Hotel, and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort), and world-class entertainment, dining, and leisure facilities. It is located along the Dubai Water Canal on Sheikh Zayed Road. 2. Where is Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort located? Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort is strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. It offers easy access to Dubai’s major business districts, shopping malls, and entertainment hubs. 3. What types of properties are available in Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort? The development offers luxury apartments, penthouses, and duplex units in its three residential towers. These residences feature high-end interiors, breathtaking views, and access to premium amenities. 4. Can foreigners buy property in Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort? Yes, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort is a freehold property, meaning foreigners can buy and fully own residential units with no restrictions. 5. Does Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort offer payment plans for investors? Yes, many properties in Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort come with flexible payment plans, allowing investors to pay in installments over time. 6. Can I get a residency visa if I invest in Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort? Yes, investors purchasing property worth AED 2 million or more are eligible for the Dubai Golden Visa, which grants long-term residency benefits. 7. Is Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort pet-friendly? Yes, the residential towers in Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort are pet-friendly, allowing residents to keep pets while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle. 8. Are there schools and hospitals near Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club luxury resort? Yes, the development is close to top schools and hospitals, including:

Schools: Jumeirah International Nurseries, GEMS Wellington School

Hospitals: Emirates Hospital, Medcare Hospital