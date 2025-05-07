His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, affirmed that the MENA Capital Market Summit, taking place in Dubai from 6 to 7 May 2025, forms part of the emirate’s strategy to solidify its position as a leading global financial hub and establish it as a top-four global financial centre. HH Sheikh Maktoum added that the summit provides a strategic platform for dialogue and collaboration among global financial leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to support the growth and future readiness of capital markets. Hosted by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the highly anticipated third MENA Capital Market Summit at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, is set to bring together 1,500 businesses, decision makers and global financial leaders. As a premier global forum, the Summit has become a pivotal platform for strengthening market resilience and deepening regional and international investment ties. As with last year’s edition, this year’s Summit will be supported by prestigious Platinum Sponsors, including Bank of America, Citi Group, Emirates NBD, and HSBC alongside leading financial institutions, regulatory authorities, and global market participants. The 2025 edition will explore the impact of AI and technology on capital markets, IPO trends and opportunities for high-growth companies, cross-border capital flows, the evolving role of retail investors, as well as the transformation of private markets, among other key topics. Through keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats, attendees will gain valuable perspectives on investment trends, regulatory developments, and the future of financial markets. Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “The Capital Market Summit has become a cornerstone for dialogue between regional and global experts, shaping the future of Dubai as a leading financial hub. In 2024 alone, AED10.48 billion in capital was raised through IPOs, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for public offerings and investment activity. Today, DFM’s investor base has expanded to 1.2 million investors from over 200 nationalities, reflecting the growing international confidence in our market. As we look ahead, fostering collaboration and innovation will be key to driving the next phase of capital market development." “Against this backdrop and with global financial markets undergoing rapid transformation, the third edition of the Capital Market Summit will bring together leading voices from global investment banks, top listed companies, international institutional investors, and global and regional industry pioneers to explore key trends shaping capital markets. Discussions will focus on unlocking growth opportunities for pioneering companies, engaging the next generation of investors, and navigating the evolving intersection of technology, regulation, and market development, among other relevant themes. I am particularly excited to see how these dialogues evolve and the valuable insights that will emerge, helping shape the future of our financial ecosystem.” With a carefully curated agenda and an influential lineup of speakers, the Summit will serve as a catalyst for meaningful industry dialogue and strategic collaboration. By convening key financial stakeholders, the event will offer unparalleled insights into emerging opportunities, market innovation, and the evolving investment landscape, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global financial hub, To register or learn more, visit www.capitalmarketsummit.ae