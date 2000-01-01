Dubai Chambers recently organised a series of four legal workshops aimed at supporting companies in ensuring their compliance with laws and regulations governing the business environment.

The four virtual workshops attracted the participation of 255 representatives from the private sector and covered several topics including bounced cheques, corporate tax, and debt recovery, as well as the legal, tax and operational aspects of business establishment and expansion in Dubai.

The first workshop was organised in collaboration with Clout Consultancy and addressed legislation and best practices surrounding bounced cheques. The session covered the legal implications of cheque returns, strategies for risk assessment and management, and effective approaches to resolving commercial disputes.

The second workshop, which was held in cooperation with Eman Al Rifai Advocates and Legal Consultants, focused on corporate tax and the latest developments in the business landscape. The workshop highlighted key aspects of the corporate tax framework, including essential adjustments required for financial statements in 2024.

The third workshop, hosted in partnership with Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, examined the legal and practical aspects of corporate debt collection. Participants explored essential legal tools and strategies for reducing non-payment risks, including effective contracts, credit checks, and best practices in invoicing.

The fourth workshop was conducted in Mandarin in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Companyto provide companies operating in China with valuable insights on establishing and expanding their operations in Dubai.Participants benefited from in-depth guidance on legal and tax considerations, as well as the practical aspects of doing business in Dubai and adviceon how to invest in promising opportunities across diverse sectors.