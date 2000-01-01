His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met today with Paolo Ruiz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eaton, a leading global provider of smart power management technologies and services. The meeting was part of efforts to enhance cooperationbetween the UAE and global companies at the forefront of efforts to promote innovation, sustainability, and technological transformation. The meeting revolved around promising investment opportunities relating to smart energy management besides exploring the scope for partnerships in developing innovative solutions that support energy efficiency and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. This aligns with the UAE's vision of achieving carbon neutrality and enhancing its competitiveness as a global destination for investments in green technologies. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyanand His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is keen to strengthen its partnerships with major global companies across various strategic sectors, with smart energy management and sustainabilityaccorded prime importance. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the UAE’s strategic focus on forging enduring ties with companies and institutions that had demonstrated their ability to be gamechangers across diverse sectors worldwide. “We believe that exploring synergies with leading global companies such as Eaton is a crucial aspect in fulfilling our goal of transitioning to a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation. We continue to invest in resilientinfrastructure and a stimulating business environment that aligns with global changes and attracts entrepreneurs and advanced technologies, in line with the objectives of the DubaiEconomic AgendaD33,”he said. For his part, Paolo Ruiz expressed his admiration for Dubai's ambitious approach to advance innovation while showcasinga flexible and attractive business environment, affirming Eaton's commitment to further expandits operations in the region and contribute to supporting the UAE's pledges on sustainability, digital transformation, and smart energy. Eaton is one of the world’s leading companies specialising in energy management, providing integrated smart solutions that boost the efficiency of industrial operations, smart infrastructure, and renewable energy applications. The company has established a presence in more than 175 countries worldwide. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation; and Abdulla bin Damithan, Managing Director and CEO of DP World UAE and Jafza.