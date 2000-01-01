Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India’s External Affairs Minister #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India’s External Affairs Minister
(9 April 2025)
Meeting highlights importance of joint efforts to promote global stability, economic progress, and development


  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs. The meeting was held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi as part of His Highness’s official visit to India.

During the meeting, His Highness and Dr. Jaishankarreviewed the strong and long-standing ties between the UAE and India and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors. The discussions reflected the shared commitment of both countries to continue building on their strategic partnership in support of sustainable development and mutual prosperity.

The meeting followed His Highness’s earlier talks with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and their ongoing dialogue aimed at advancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

His Highness commended India’s engagement on the international stage and its efforts to encourage constructive global dialogue. He also highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to promote global stability, economic progress, and broader development.

The discussionshighlighted the expanding engagement between the UAE and India in multilateral forumswhere both nations continue to advocate for stability, sustainable development, and innovation-led growth.The meeting also touched on the importance of maintaining close coordination on global issues to foster an environment that promotes dialogue, cooperation, and progress.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; and His Excellency Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal AlShaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance