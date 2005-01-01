Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of International Cricket Council, Indian Cricket Stars #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of International Cricket Council, Indian Cricket Stars
(10 April 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, met with Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Mumbai. He also met with Rohit Sharma, captain of India’sTest and ODI teams,and leading cricketers Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

During the meeting that formed part of Sheikh Hamdan’s first official visit to India, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing global sport through meaningful international partnerships. He underscored the UAE’s growing role as an international hub for sporting events, driven by a long-term vision and advanced infrastructure.

His Highness also highlighted the UAE’s pride in hosting the ICC headquarters in Dubai since 2005, a reflection of the country’s strong support for international sporting organisations.“The UAE’s infrastructure, innovation, and long-term vision make it a natural hub for international sporting excellence,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

In his meeting with the Indian players, His Highness congratulated them on India’s recent triumph in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where the team secured the title with a memorable victory in the final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in March.

The players shared their experiences of playing in the tournament and of competing in tournaments in the UAE over the years. They praised the UAE’s world-class facilities, organisational excellence, and vibrantsporting atmosphere.

Sheikh Hamdan noted the growing popularity of cricket in the UAE, supported by the Emirates Cricket Board under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to nurturing cricket and enhancing the environment for sport to flourish.

