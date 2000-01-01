Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, today visited the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as part of his official visit to India. Located in Mumbai, India’s financial and commercial capital, the BSE is one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world and the first in Asia, established in 1875. His Highness was received at the exchange by Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO of the BSE. His Highness rang the opening bell to mark the start of the day’s trading session. During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the operations of the BSE, which today ranks among the world’s largest global stock exchanges in terms of the number of listed companies—exceeding 5,600—as well as market capitalisation. He was also briefed on the exchange’s continued efforts to enhance its infrastructure and expand services to support the growth of India’s capital markets. Sheikh Hamdan underscored the UAE’s keenness to deepen cooperation between its financial markets and international counterparts. He noted both countries’ efforts to enhance capital markets through digital innovation, including the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. The engagement with India’s financial markets aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to build strategic ties with global exchanges, facilitate cross-border trading, and attract international investment, His Highness further said. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted Dubai’s economic ambitions, building on its long-standing role as a regional and international hub for finance, business, and trade. These aspirations are reflected in the DubaiEconomic Agenda D33, which aims to establish Dubai as one of the world’s top four global financial centres,as well asthe emirate’s strategic plan to expand the size of its capital markets to AED3 trillion. His Highness expressed hope for greater cooperation between the Bombay Stock Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, which will further enhance Dubai’s growing role as a key link between eastern and western capital markets. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was established in 1875, making it Asia's first stock exchange. One of the fastest trading exchanges in the world, BSE is a key pillar of India’s capital markets. For nearly 150 years, it has played a vital role in supporting the growth of Indian companies by providing a dynamic platform for raising capital. In May 2024, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed US$5 trillion for the first time, underscoring the strength and growth momentum of the Indian economy.