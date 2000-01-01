His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, affirmed that the economic relations between Dubai and India are witnessing a strong upward trajectory on all fronts. This growth is accompanied by increasing trade and investment across both traditional and emerging sectors, under the guidance and support of the leadership, he said. His Highness made the remarks during an event held by Dubai Chambers in Mumbai, coinciding with his official visit to India. The event was attended by senior business leaders from both countries. His Highness stated: “The opening of Dubai International Chamber’s new office in Bengaluru represents a strategic step that will elevate economic cooperation between Dubai and India. It lays the foundation for a new chapter of economic integration, stronger business partnerships, and the development of the digital economy.” His Highness added: “We remain committed to following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build bridges of cooperation with our partners in global markets in a way that advances our mutual interests and supports the path of sustainable development.” With the opening of the new office in Bengaluru, the number of Dubai International Chamber’s international representative offices has risen to 34. This expansion is part of the Dubai Global initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to establish 50 international offices around the world by 2030 to attract foreign direct investment and support Dubai-based companies in exploring new business opportunities in 30 global markets.