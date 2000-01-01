Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, visited the 19th edition of DIFC Art Nights, organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, from 10 to 13 April. The event aims to support emerging local and international artists by providing them with a valuable platform to showcase their creativity to the public. Her Highness highlighted the importance of this biannual artistic event and its role in consolidating Dubai's position as an incubator for creativity. She noted that DIFC Art Nights, part of Dubai Art Season, offers a rich array of cultural and artistic experiences that contribute to enriching the emirate's creative landscape: "Dubai continues to grow as a meeting point for creative minds from all over the world where ideas, stories, and artistic voices come together to shape a deeper, shared understanding of our humanity. DIFC Art Nights has played a meaningful role in this journey, not only by fostering dialogue between generations of artists, but by inspiring new voices to express themselves with confidence, purpose, and imagination." Her Highness emphasised that DIFC Art Nights contributes to creating a sustainable artistic environment that supports distinguished talents and local artists, providing opportunities to advance the cultural and creative industries. The event features over 198 artists of various nationalities showcasing approximately 344 artworks alongside live performances and inspiring discussions, transforming the Gate Village into a vibrant, creative destination. Visitors experience a unique architectural environment that blends modernity and art, making this event an opportunity to explore new horizons of artistic expression. His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “In collaboration with Dubai Culture and our partners, DIFC continues to be at the forefront of cementing the Emirate’s position as a thriving hub for creativity and artistic excellence. DIFC Art Nights is a vibrant celebration of global art and culture, showcasing the power of art within one of Dubai’s most iconic urban landscapes. Aligned with the Dubai Public Art Strategy to enrich the region’s cultural and artistic scene, DIFC Art Nights in its 19th edition, serves as a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of artists and innovators." On its opening night on 10 April, the event featured panel discussions focused on celebrating women's talents in art and culture in collaboration with Art Connects Women. The sessions hosted a group of inspiring speakers, including Dr. Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE; Camelia Mohebi, Founder of The Sima Collective; Rene de Wit, Chief Executive Officer of Elephant Parade; and Dr Eng Suaad Al Shamsi, UAE-based Aircraft Engineer and Aviation Researcher; among others. The event highlighted vital topics such as financial literacy in the art world, using art for social purposes, and supporting change through creativity. Panel discussions on 11 April, organised by Christie's and Dubai Culture, addressed the works and inspirations of Dutch artist Piet Mondrian and the role of public art and society. Speakers included Arne Everwein from Christie's, Fatima Al Khayat, Dr. Ahmed Al Mulla from ARCAT, andAmal Anoohi. DIFC Art Nights also offers a rich and diverse experience for ceramics, painting, and AI-based art fans, catering to all tastes. Additionally, a range of public art performances and live shows will highlight the talents and creativity of artists from within and outside the UAE. The Dubai International Financial Centre is home to the largest public art collection in the UAE, including the Sculpture Park, reflecting its growing position as a leading cultural destination in the region. The DIFC is proud of its strategic partnership with Art Dubai, the region's premier cultural event, which will be held from 18 to 20 April. Running until 13 April, DIFC Art Nights is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is held in partnership with Art Connects Women, Christie’s, Standard Chartered, and hospitality partner Shanghai ME. The 19th DIFC Art Nightsis being held over four days from 5.00 to 10.00 pm at the Gate Village in DIFC. This year’s eventis beingorganised in partnership with Art Connects Women, Christie's, strategic partner Standard Chartered, and hospitality partner Shanghai ME. For more details, visit https://www.difc.ae/whats-on/events/difc-art-nights--19th-edition.