Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian facilitated the airlift of critical medical supplies to Myanmar following the powerful earthquake that struck the country’s central region earlier this month. The humanitarian flight, operated in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), departed from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) this morning and arrived at Yangon International Airport (RGN). The shipment included 39.5 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies, including medicines and equipment, to support health facilities responding to the emergency. Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said:“In times of extreme crisis, such as what we are witnessing in Myanmar, it is essential for the international community to unite in delivering a timely and coordinated response. This mission reflects Dubai Humanitarian’s strategic commitment to supporting frontline humanitarian efforts and ensuring that critical supplies reach those most in need, when they need them most.” The operation was coordinated by the logistics teams of Dubai Humanitarian and the World Health Organization. It involved the transport of AED571,200 worth of essential relief items from the WHO Global Health Emergencies Logistics Hub, hosted within Dubai Humanitarian, to support approximately 150,000 people. Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, said: “The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar nearly two weeks ago resulted in over 3,500 confirmed fatalities, 4,800 injured, and hundreds still missing and unaccounted for. WHO previously delivered 35 metric tonnes of health supplies to Myanmar last week to support the ongoing earthquake response.This delivery of medicines and health supplies including specialised trauma and emergency surgical instruments on today’s flight is vital to saving lives and alleviating suffering.We are grateful to Dubai Humanitarian and the Government of Dubai for their support of our health emergency response.” The7.7-magnitude earthquake has intensified an already fragile humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where millions are affected by ongoing conflict, displacement, and limited access to essential services. With infrastructure damaged and health systems stretched,humanitarian actors have flagged an urgent need for medical support, shelter, and clean water. Dubai Humanitarian remains in close coordination with its members and international partners to monitor developments on the ground and continue supporting the broader humanitarian response in the days ahead.Another airlift, carrying 40 metric tonnes of shelter items for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is also planned for early next week.