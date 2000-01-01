In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop strategic and future-ready infrastructure, Dubai Municipality has announced the award of contracts worth AED1.439 billion for four major projects under the ‘Tasreef’ project to develop, rehabilitate, and expand Dubai’s stormwater drainage network. The projects form part of Dubai’s broader commitment to building sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure and are aligned with the emirate’s ambition to consolidate its position as one of the world’s most advanced cities in terms of infrastructure readiness. The new contracts fall within the scope of the Tasreef project, Dubai’s largest unified stormwater collection system and the most operationally efficient in the region. The projects will serve key areas across the emirateincluding Nad Al Hamar, the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, Al Garhoud, Al Rashidiya, Al Quoz, Zabeel, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, and Al Badaa. The commissioned works are designed to provide sustainable and innovative solutions to mitigate flooding risks, enhance the efficiency of existing networks,and improve overall service levels. More than 36 kilometres of new drainage lines will be constructed, linking to the main Tasreef tunnel, which will ultimately connect drainage systems across the emirate.The network’s total drainage capacity in the target areas will increase significantly, which will reduce operating and maintenance costs while providing higher service standards to residents and businesses. Scalabilitypotential His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the newly initiated projects represent a key milestone in the implementation of the Tasreef project to develop and upgrade Dubai’s stormwater drainage network. These efforts aim to enhance the capacity of the drainage system and increase its discharge capacity by 700% over the next 100 years, solidifying the emirate’s leadership among the world’s most advanced and resilient cities in terms of infrastructure. He stated: “Tasreef is a pioneering, strategic, and transformative project implemented by Dubai Municipality as part of its efforts to develop advanced and sustainable infrastructure projects in line with the highest standards of urban and spatial planning. It is part of our strategic goals for integrated management of the stormwater and surface water drainage network, and for providing sustainable, resilient, and future-ready solutions. These efforts support our vision of making Dubai a leading, more sustainable, attractive, and liveable city every day.” The Tasreef project, with an estimated total cost of AED30 billion, is the largest of its kind in Dubai and is designed to be scalable over the next century. The project also aims to reduce the cost of construction, operation, and maintenance of stormwater stations by 20 per cent, while increasing the lifespan of Dubai’s stormwater infrastructure.