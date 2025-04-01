Cyber Gear, the AI agency in Dubai has launched a new initiative -RatedG.ai to promote the use of AI in creating videos and short movies. RatedG.ai is built for AI professionals and enthusiasts, filmmakers, storytellers, and curious creators interested in learning how to turn ideas into professional-quality video using the latest AI tools. According to Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Cyber Gear, “Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping the movie industry, and its influence is only going to grow. Platforms like TikTok Instagram, and YouTube Shorts are driving snackable video formats. AI tools like ChatGPT or Sudowrite can assist writers in brainstorming ideas, generating dialogue, and even creating full scripts. Studios are already experimenting with AI to predict what kinds of stories or genres will perform well based on audience data.” According to ChatGPT, AI filmmaking is expected to reach USD 716.8 million in 2025 and an astounding USD 2.56 billion by 2032. AI can streamline casting by analyzing actors’ past performances and public reception. It can also help in location scouting, budgeting, and scheduling, making pre-production more efficient and cost-effective. Generative AI tools like Runway, Sora, or Stable Diffusion can create high-quality visual effects or even generate entire scenes. This reduces the cost and time involved in traditional CGI. We’re seeing the rise of digital humans, AI-generated or digitally recreated actors, like a young Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian. This could allow unavailable actors to appear in new films, raising both opportunities and ethical questions. AI can generate voiceovers, sound effects, and even full musical scores. Companies like ElevenLabs and AIVA are leading the way in synthetic voice and AI music composition. AI is being used to analyze audience preferences and predict box office success. This helps studios decide which projects to greenlight and how to market them most effectively. AI may lead to more personalized or interactive movie experiences, like choose your own adventure stories or AI-generated scenes that adapt to individual viewer preferences. Key Growth Drivers:



Marketing and Advertising: Businesses are leveraging AI-generated videos for cost-effective and scalable content creation.



Personalization: Data-driven personalization will allow brands to create hyper-targeted video content.



Education: AI tools are being used to create engaging educational content, enhancing learning experiences.



E-commerce: Retailers are adopting AI videos to showcase products dynamically, improving customer engagement. As technology advances and adoption increases, AI-generated videos are set to become a staple in digital content strategies worldwide. AI video production does away with the need for on-site filming. This innovative approach allows for greater flexibility and efficiency, as AI can generate high-quality visuals and scenes that might be impossible to capture through conventional methods. This not only saves time and reduces costs, but also opens up a realm of creative possibilities. Visit www.RatedG.ai to register and start uploading your videos. Happy binge-watching!