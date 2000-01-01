His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, which concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE is committed to playing a constructive global role in expanding opportunities, promoting inclusive growth, and shaping a future of shared prosperity. This vision is rooted in the nation’s founding principles of meaningful engagement, authentic partnerships, and open dialogue, driving global progress and improving lives around the world. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE, guided by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remains committed to strengthening its economy and tourism sector through continued investment in world-class infrastructure that delivers exceptional services to travelers. The nation’s airports are projected to welcome around 150 million passengers this year. He noted that the participation of 166 countries and 55,000 travel and tourism professionals at ATM 2025 highlights the UAE’s growing presence on the global tourism map and the rising confidence in its contributions to this vital sector. He also pointed to the strong performance of the tourism industry, which welcomed a record 30.7 million international visitors in 2024, with total spending reaching around AED 250 billion. Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of those who have helped strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for opportunities.He noted that exhibitions are not merely seasonal events but key drivers of growth and platforms for fostering partnerships that support the global economy. He emphasised the UAE’s commitment to creating an environment that encourages collaboration, ensures success, and shapes a future focused on quality of life and positive global connections. During the tour, His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Emirates and flydubai pavilions, reviewing their expansion plans and growth strategies, which aim to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub. At flydubai’s pavilion, CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith briefed His Highness on the airline’s efforts to strengthen its role in budget aviation, which led to record results in 2024, its best performance since launching 15 years ago. Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Emirates Tourism Council pavilion, where His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of theCouncil, provided an overview of efforts to enhance tourism competitiveness across the seven emirates in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Also accompanying His Highness on the tour were His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism;and His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. Bringing together professionals and leaders from across the global travel sector, including leisure, business events, luxury, and corporate travel, ATM 2025 features a record 2,800 exhibitors from 166 countries and is expected to welcome 55,000 attendees.