In a landmark initiative that advances the UAE’s gender balanceagenda, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has announced the “Gender Balance Council Pledge Awards.” The awards aim to recognise private organisations that are championing women’s leadership and integrating gender balance into their organisational structures. Reflecting on the journey that began in 2022 with the launch of the SDG 5 Pledgein collaboration with the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and the Private Sector Advisory Council, Her Highness said: "The world’s first voluntary initiative of its kind led by the private sector, thepledge has had a significant impact on the country’s corporate landscape, with signatories committing to raising women’s representation in leadership roles to 30%.The new awards celebrate those organisations that have transformed commitment into achievement by reaching this milestone. Across the UAE, organisations are stepping up their commitment, aligning with national priorities, and strengthening our global stature in gender balance. The launch of the awards not only mark how far we have come,but also inspires companies to further embed gender balance in their organisational ethos, innovate with inclusivity, and earn recognition on both national and international stages." A Global Benchmark Her Highness emphasised that the UAE has emerged as a pioneering global model of government-private sector partnership, driven by shared responsibility and a unified vision.

"Gender balance is not solely a government initiative, it is a collective movement. Through this pledge, we seek to recognise institutions that are reshaping leadership from within. Their efforts reflect our national values and advance our shared pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, both locally and globally." She reaffirmed that advancing women in leadership is not just a policy imperative but a national and global asset: “We are already witnessing exceptional examples of progress. These stories prove that change is not only possible, it is happening now. Together, we are building a future where gender balance is a norm, not a milestone.” Raising the Bar Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council said: “Seventy-one organisations across diverse sectors have signed the pledge so far. Our target is clear: 30% representation of women in leadership by 2025 for the first group and 2028 for those who joined recently. These benchmarks are bold, but they are within reachand we are committed to helping companies reach them,” she said. She added, “As we relaunch this initiative, our focus is on reaching the numbers and building a learning ecosystem. We encourage companies to share their breakthroughs and strategies, creating a ripple effect of progress throughout the private sector.” Sustaining Momentum Her Excellency Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, reflected on the Council’s efforts to strengthen collaboration with the partners of the SDG 5 Acceleration Pledge. She noted that all stakeholders share a common vision: to build a more inclusive, resilient, and competitive economy where women and men have equal opportunities to contribute and thrive. Al Suwaidi explained that the Council is a federal entity mandated to promote gender balance across all sectors in the UAE, guided by three key objectives: reducing the gender gap in leadership roles, enhancing the UAE’s global standing in gender-related indices, and embedding a culture of inclusion through policy, partnership, and practice. She noted that these objectives have led to several achievements, thanks to collaboration with government stakeholders, international organisations such as the OECD, World Bank, and UN, and the adoption of global best practices to create programs that deliver measurable results. Her Excellency stated: “Thanks to your efforts and dedication to advancing gender balance, we’ve achieved meaningful progress. Today, 33.8% of women in the UAE workforce are in leadership roles. Among female employees, 46% are considered skilled, representing 28% of all skilled workers. Female participation in the labour market has increased by nearly 21%, and companies that actively hire women have experienced a 27.5% growth rate.” She affirmed that these outcomes are a testament to the impact of strong public-private sector partnerships and have contributed to the UAE’s leading regional position in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2024 report. Mouza Al Suwaidi also pointed to broader national reforms that have advanced gender balance, including more than 20 legislative changes in labour rights, health, education, and personal status. She highlighted the milestone of 50% female representation in the Federal National Council and the increase in board representation from 3% to 15% following the introduction of a mandatory inclusion policy for listed companies. She concluded by expressing her confidence in further progress, citing the signing of a cooperation agreement between the UAE Gender Balance Council and the Nafis Program as a significant step towards accelerating gender balance in the private sector and promoting inclusive economic growth. From Pledge to Progress The UAE Gender Balance Council hosted a partner workshop under the theme “From Pledge to Progress,” gathering representatives from the 71 companies that have signed the SDG 5 Pledge and the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFIS). The workshop provided a collaborative platform to assess annual progress, spotlight best practices, and address challenges through data sharing, dialogue, and solution-focused engagement. Opening the session, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said: “When we empower women, we empower nations. And when we partner across sectors, we accelerate everyone's progress. We’re energised and ready to move forward together, celebrating progress and unlocking what’s possible next.” She added: “Beyond quotas, the true value lies in building inclusive cultures. Studies confirm that diverse leadership drives better outcomes, greater productivity, stronger performance, and heightened innovation.” She reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting companies on this journey: “We are here as your partners. Through guidance, frameworks, and now recognition, we are creating the momentum needed to fulfil the promise of SDG 5 and ensure that no leader is left behind because of gender.”