His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Karl Hofstetter, Chairman of the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation Council. The meeting was held in His Highness’s office in Dubai. Discussions during the meeting focused on the UAE’s commitment to fostering partnerships with global players in the travel, tourism, and service sectors to advance global connectivity, facilitate seamless travel, and transform the visitor experience.The meeting also highlightedthe UAE’s integrated approach of combining world-class infrastructure, business-enabling regulations, and a vibrant investment environment to reinforce its position as a leading global hub for travel and tourism as well as the services industry. Discussions explored opportunities for collaboration between Dubai and the foundation across key areas, including travel facilitation, tourism services, and technological innovation. It was noted that partnerships with international industry leaders play an important role in advancing Dubai’s vision for enhancing global mobility and streamlining travel worldwide. Such alliances also support the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to establish the city as one of the world’s top three destinations for business and leisure by 2033. The meeting also discussed the Foundation’s philanthropic initiatives, which closely align with Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to advancing global good and supporting communities across the world. Founded in 1957 and based in Stans, Switzerland, the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation supports the long-term stability of companies emerging from the former Kuoni Group. It is a key shareholder in VFS Global, a leading outsourcing and technology services specialistfor governments and diplomatic missions, and the Hotelbeds Group. It also owns 100% of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd and Kuoni Travel IP Ltd, which oversee its travel businesses and protect its global brand assets.Thefoundation combines strategic investments with a commitment to charitable initiatives focused on environmental protection, cultural understanding, and supporting disadvantaged children in tourism regions. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).