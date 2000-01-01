Kuwait Emir Receives Mansoor Bin Mohammed #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Kuwait Emir Receives Mansoor Bin Mohammed
(12 May 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, today received His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, who is in Kuwait to attend the 37th meeting of the Presidents of the Olympic Committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

His Highness the Emir of Kuwait welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mansoor and his accompanying delegationat Bayan Palace in Kuwait’s capital,expressing his appreciation for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE, and emphasising the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor expressed his immense pleasure about his visit to Kuwait and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor conveyed to His Highness the Emir of Kuwait the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAEand Ruler of Dubai; along with their best wishes for His HighnessSheikh Meshal’s continued health and happiness, and for continued progress and prosperity of the State of Kuwait and its kind people.

Attending the meeting alongside His Highness Sheikh Mansoor wereHis Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport and Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee;His Excellency Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait;and His Excellency Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

