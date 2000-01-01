The second edition of the DXB500 Communication Training Programme designed to enhance the capabilities of officials performing key roles within the media and communication departments of diverseentitiesin Dubai concluded on 8 Maywith a new batch of communication leaders completing a comprehensivetraining programme over two days. The pathbreakingprogramme, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, is implemented by the Government of Dubai Media Office with various global partners. Focused on enabling media and communication professionals to excel across a wide range of roles, the specialised training programme featuredpractical workshops, interactive sessions, and talks by experts with participants gaining new insights and perspectives on effectively navigating a variety of platforms and practical scenariosrelated to their respective organisations. Participants also learnt to identify effective tools and strategies to optimise their messaging while adapting to evolving media and communication trends and technologies worldwide. Key sessions through the two days of the programme included ‘Resilience Command Hub’ by Manus Cranny, Geo-Economics Editor, The National; ‘Spin Doctors: Media Meets Government’ by Hannah Guenther, Director – TrailRunner International; ‘No More Brochures’ by Noora Al Abbar, Founder, NKA consultancies; ‘The Art of Effective Crisis Communication’ by Mona Al Marri; ‘Storytelling In The Age Of Algorithms’ by Asma Shabab, Founder and CEO, 21P Consulting; ‘ADHD Comms’ by Leila Gharazoglu, Former Producer at MSNBC, CNBC & The National; ‘Mediation In A Viral World’ by Seth Hand, TrailRunner International; ‘Narrative Warfare: Myth-Busting & Message Discipline’ by Dr. Sara Chehab, Senior Research Fellow, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy; and ‘Winning Hearts And Minds:Communication Lessons From The Sheikh CEO’ by Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Member of Board of Trustees, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. The DXB500 programme is yet another instance of the transformative vision of Dubai’s leadership and its unwavering focus on future-readiness and building competencies of national talent to support long-term development plans.Led by experts from prestigious local and international media organisations, the programmehas helped redefine the efficiency of communication strategies adopted by diverse entities in the emirate. Key components of the programme includedsessions on strategic planning, crisis communication,and multi-platform content creation. Theoretical and practical aspects were accorded equal importance, with areas such as the development of leadership skills in communication, building effective media campaigns, media analysis, and crafting messages in a professional and transparent manner that strengthens public trustbroadly covered. Leadership’s support Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, emphasised that the DXB500 programmeand investments made in initiatives like it reflect the leadership’s vision to support the developmentof specialised media and communications professionals across diverse entities. The programme also aims to facilitate timely skills upgrades to enable such individuals to comprehend the evolving media landscape and perform their vital roles with utmost efficiency. “Through this programme, we aim to shape communications professionals capable of addressing challenges and projectinga positive image of Dubai and its prime position as a city of innovation, achievement, and cultural diversity. Today, media communication has become a strategic necessity in shaping public policy, engaging with the public, and fostering transparency and credibility,” Her Excellency said. She added:“The DXB500 programme offers specialised content in keeping with theuniquefactors specific to the public sector work environment. It also supports officials in leveraging contemporary tools such as social media, producing crisp yet engaging content, and crafting impactful media messages in a professional and innovative way.” Strategic objectives In the final analysis, the DXB500 programme aims to achieve a set of strategic objectives, most notably enhancing the capabilities of communications officers in planning and creating effective content in the public sector, enhancing digital communication through the optimal use of modern digital platforms, and enabling participants to achieve better crisis management outcomes in the media and to build impactful institutional narratives. The programme also seeks to raise the readiness of institutions to deliver their messages in a transparent and engaging manner to both local and global audiences. Additionally, it aims to strengthen partnerships with international media organisations by gatheringlearnings from global experiences and transferring expertise. Enabling unified messaging Rashid Humaid Almarri, Director of Strategic Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, emphasised that the DXB500 programme offers a unique opportunity for leaders of organisational communication teams to hone their professional capabilities. He highlighted the importance of such programmes in ensuring the overall alignment and integration of media messages besides boosting the ability of organisational communications teams to present a comprehensive and compelling picture of policies and initiatives. Almarri stated: “Delivering media messages always requires skilled professionals who can effectively use modern media tools. DXB500 is not just a training course – it's a knowledge and strategic platform that helps build a strong network of communication leaders capable of representing their institutions with high impact.” Hands-on learning For her part, Huda Dakhouni, Project Manager for DXB500, said: “We were very keen to offer a hands-on training experience that enables participants to hone their communication and content creation skills. The programme focused on empowering participants with new tools and modern strategies to enhance the effectiveness of their messaging. We hope that the programme will be a meaningful chapter in their journey of professional development.” She added: “The programme witnessed remarkable levels of engagement from the participants, who took a keen interest in all the interactive sessions and discussions. The diversity of topics and practical approach helped enrich the experience. We also observed a strong commitment from government entities to invest in developing their media cadres, which reflects a high level of awareness of the importance of effective institutional communication.” The two-day DXB500 programme featured an extensive training schedule. Day one was marked by workshops on impactful storytelling techniques, strategies to enhance engagement across digital platforms, and an interactive session with prominent content creators discussing the major challenges and opportunities in the domain.