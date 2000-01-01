His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai awarded the Hamdan Flag to the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, recognising its outstanding achievement in applying the Services 360 policy and delivering integrated, proactive services that anticipate future needs. “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, our government services not only meet expectations—they anticipate them. Services 360 is not a procedural enhancement; it is a comprehensive approach that strengthens the partnership between government, business, and society. It transforms data and digital integration into a seamless, human-centric experiences,” His Highness said. “To date, 997 government services have been redesigned under the Services 360 policy, saving AED2.3 billion for customers and AED1.6 billion for government entities. These results are testament to Dubai’s unified approach to service transformation. I am proud of the teams who have improved public services through collaboration and integration. Every entity that has contributed to this effort is part of Dubai’s story of excellence.” The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs was recognised for placing the service user at the heart of every experience, embodying the one-government spirit that characterises Dubai’s public service model. His Highness added: “The Hamdan Flag is awarded for real-world impact. I congratulate the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs for transforming its services into a model of efficiency, foresight and customer value.” His Highness also congratulated Dubai Customs for winning Best Pioneering Initiative, and Dubai Police for winning the Best Digital City Experience. The Roads and Transport Authority achieved the highest customer trust score for the second consecutive year. His Highness hailed the beginning of a new phase of public service excellence, commending every shortlisted entity for its contribution. The winners were announced during the annual awards ceremony of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, organised by the Dubai Model Centre under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council. The event was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council. Significant outcomes The second phase of the Services 360 policy resulted in direct savings of AED2.3 billion for customers and AED1.6 billion for government entities, a 93% reduction in waiting times and the number of required visits, a 63% reduction in service requirements, a 59% cut in processing time, and a 56% overall reduction in service completion time. The nine finalists selected for the Hamdan Flag from 27 government entities, were: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Community Development Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Customs, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Award-winning initiatives Dubai Customs received the Best Pioneering Initiative Award for its Cross-Border e-Commerce project, which enhances service efficiency and positions Dubai as a leading global hub for e-commerce through real-time customs clearance and pre-emptive solutions. Dubai Police was awarded the Best Digital City Experience for the Ahsan Allah Aza'akum initiative, digitising death related procedures for UAE citizens in Dubai (phase one), developed in partnership with key entities including the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Health Authority, the Community Development Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The initiative will expand in its second phase to include other population segments. Finalists in the Digital City Experience category included: digitalisation of land grants and exchange (Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment), electric vehicle driving experience (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority),vehicle licensing (Roads and Transport Authority), and digitising death related procedures for UAE citizens in Dubai (Dubai Police). The Roads and Transport Authority was honoured for achieving the highest customer trust score for the second year in a row, underscoring the government’s commitment to service excellence. Evaluation process The Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services follows a rigorous evaluation by the Dubai Model Centre and international experts, based on five core criteria: results and impact, whole-of-government approach, innovation, service culture, and sustainability. Residents also participated in customer feedback, reinforcing the customer’s role in shaping future services. His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said:“The results of the Services 360 policy reflect the strength of Dubai’s governance model, where the leadership’s vision is translatedinto measurable, real-world outcomes. The Hamdan Flag celebrates government entities that create tangible improvements in people’s lives, led by proactive design, institutional integration, innovation, and a commitment to exceeding public expectations.” His Excellency Hamad Al Mansoori, Director General of the Digital Dubai Authority said: “The new additionof the ‘Digital City Experiences’ category within the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services reflects a genuine translation of cross-entity integration and unified government efforts under a shared vision to enhance quality of life in Dubai. Dubai Police’s recognition in this category marks a new milestone in its journey and reaffirms its commitment to delivering seamless, customer-centric digital experiences that are both efficient and innovative.” Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary General for Excellence and Government Services Sector at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said:“The Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services has become a comprehensive framework for designing, delivering, and assessing government services. The Hamdan Flag represents more than recognition—it marks the transformation of strategic ambition into operational excellence.” Eman Al Suwaidi, Director of Assessment and Studies, General Secretariat of The Executive Council, said:“This year saw a marked improvement in proactive, integrated services across entities. The programme encourages continuous innovation, helping government entities redefine the customer journey using data, co-design, and digital collaboration.”