Young Emirati And GCC Talents Shine At Dubai Opera In The 1st Steinway Piano Competition Laureates Recital #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Young Emirati And GCC Talents Shine At Dubai Opera In The 1st Steinway Piano Competition Laureates Recital
(13 May 2025)

  

In a landmark celebration of youth, culture, and musical excellence, Dubai Opera hosted the Laureates Recital of the 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025, showcasing the most outstanding young pianists from across the region.

Organized by HOUSE of PIANOS and Steinway & Sons Dubai, in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, and in collaboration with Dubai Opera, the Emirati Musicians' Association, and Music Booth, the competition and recital mark a historic first for the GCC’s classical music scene.

Held in April 2025 at Steinway & Sons Dubai, the inaugural competition drew over 250 talented young musicians aged 6–17 from across the Gulf region. Participants competed in two unique categories:

Classical Music, celebrating the timeless works of Western classical composers.
Emirati Talents, a special category dedicated to UAE nationals, celebrating Arabic and Emirati music and culture.

The most exceptional performers from both categories were invited to take center stage at the Dubai Opera Studio on May 10th, offering audiences a powerful and inspiring evening that blended international classical masterpieces with evocative Arabic compositions.

This unprecedented event not only honored technical skill and artistic passion but also underlined Steinway’s ongoing mission to support and nurture the next generation of pianists in the UAE and beyond.

“Seeing young Emirati and GCC pianists perform with such poise and passion on the iconic stage of Dubai Opera was deeply moving. This is more than a competition - it’s a platform for dreams, a celebration of heritage, and a bold step toward cultivating musical excellence in our region,” said Shavkat Mamadjonov, Founder of HOUSE of PIANOS UAE and Steinway & Sons Dubai.

The Steinway Piano Competition GCC is set to become a biennial highlight in the region’s cultural calendar, furthering opportunities for musical education, performance, and cross-cultural exchange.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance