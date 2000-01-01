In a landmark celebration of youth, culture, and musical excellence, Dubai Opera hosted the Laureates Recital of the 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025, showcasing the most outstanding young pianists from across the region.

Organized by HOUSE of PIANOS and Steinway & Sons Dubai, in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, and in collaboration with Dubai Opera, the Emirati Musicians' Association, and Music Booth, the competition and recital mark a historic first for the GCC’s classical music scene.

Held in April 2025 at Steinway & Sons Dubai, the inaugural competition drew over 250 talented young musicians aged 6–17 from across the Gulf region. Participants competed in two unique categories:

Classical Music, celebrating the timeless works of Western classical composers.

Emirati Talents, a special category dedicated to UAE nationals, celebrating Arabic and Emirati music and culture.

The most exceptional performers from both categories were invited to take center stage at the Dubai Opera Studio on May 10th, offering audiences a powerful and inspiring evening that blended international classical masterpieces with evocative Arabic compositions.

This unprecedented event not only honored technical skill and artistic passion but also underlined Steinway’s ongoing mission to support and nurture the next generation of pianists in the UAE and beyond.

“Seeing young Emirati and GCC pianists perform with such poise and passion on the iconic stage of Dubai Opera was deeply moving. This is more than a competition - it’s a platform for dreams, a celebration of heritage, and a bold step toward cultivating musical excellence in our region,” said Shavkat Mamadjonov, Founder of HOUSE of PIANOS UAE and Steinway & Sons Dubai.

The Steinway Piano Competition GCC is set to become a biennial highlight in the region’s cultural calendar, furthering opportunities for musical education, performance, and cross-cultural exchange.