There’s hardly a person who hasn’t heard about the famous Salmon DNA Facial. This popular beauty treatment has been all the rage in Dubai and major cities all over the world. But what is it exactly, and how does it work? Let’s take a closer look. What Is Salmon DNA Facial? If you’re looking for polynucleotides dubai, Turri Vive is a wellness clinic that offers this service to anyone looking to improve their skin health. This facial uses the highly purified salmon DNA that has a lot of benefits for your overall skin condition and complexion. Polynucleotides are known to be compatible with human skin - that's why this treatment has visible effects right after the first use. Salmon DNA facial boosts new skin cell growth and improves elasticity. It also enhances collagen production, a chemical that can greatly promote your skin health in general. The treatment can take from 30 to 90 minutes, depending on what type of application you choose. Some clinics administer polynucleotides as fillers, injecting the treatment into the deeper layers of your skin. Others go for a lighter topical application using microneedling. The latter procedure is less invasive, but your skin will still need a day or two to recover. Some people might experience slight swelling or redness, which usually disappears within 48 hours or less. What Are the Benefits? When it comes to skincare, the salmon DNA facial has a range of benefits that will make your skin glow in no time. Apart from improved skin texture and overall better condition, you may also expect to experience such effects: Deep Skin Hydration. If your skin tends to lose moisture quickly or you simply want to provide it with all the essentials needed for a healthy look, salmon DNA can give you that, and more. As a result, you'll have smooth skin and a hydrated complexion.

The Production of Collagen. If you already have wrinkles or fine lines, the treatment will help reduce them, making your skin look younger. Salmon DNA boosts collagen synthesis, improving your skin's elasticity.

Cell Regeneration. Salmon DNA facial has healing properties as well. Polynucleotides help damaged cells heal faster, revitalizing your skin and returning it back to its glory. They can also aid in healing inflammation or facial scars left by acne.

Improved Skin Tone. If you want your skin to look smooth and even without using makeup, this treatment will help you achieve that within a few sessions done on a regular basis. Conclusion The salmon DNA facial is a popular beauty treatment that can help make your skin look younger due to its rejuvenative properties. Extracted from the salmon DNA, polynucleotides are biocompatible with human skin, thus making this treatment highly effective. The procedure can last up to 90 minutes, depending on the type of application you go for.