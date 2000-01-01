His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, presided over the committee’s first meeting of 2025 and approved a number of decisions, initiatives, and projects aimed at enhancing citizens’ quality of life, includingthe implementation plan for spendingcommunity endowment funds, with real estate and financial assets valued at AED10 billion and projected revenues of AED1 billion by 2033. His Highness also approved the ‘ThukhrInitiative’ for retirees, which aims to empower and enrich their lives through diverse programmes, and the ‘Ghamran Camp’ initiative, which brings together Dubai’s fathers and sons for a desert camping experience aimed at acquiring core skills rooted in Emirati identity. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the key resolutions of the Committee since its formation in May 2022 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Citizens’ welfare His Highness Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the welfare of citizens will remain the foremost focus of development plans and the guiding principle of major projects and initiatives, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He emphasised the importance of mobilising efforts, energies, and innovative ideas to serve the community and meet citizens’ aspirations for stability and a secure future. His Highness stated that the committee helped secure jobs for 33,470 Emiratis—over 8,430 in government positions and more than 25,000 in private sector companies. It also delivered 1,315 housing units, granted 10,131 residential plots, and provided 8,663 financial and housing grants, along with 9,204 housing loans. Additionally, 426 citizens were exempted from housing loan repayments, totalling AED146 million. Furthermore, 1,078 individuals benefited from social support, with financial assistance for low-income groups increasing to AED438 million. Sheikh Hamdan said: "We launched the ‘Thukhr Initiative’ for retirees to empower them and enhance their quality of life through various initiatives that promote healthy living, financial security, social connectivity, and lifelong learning. The initiative supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s status as an ideal place to live and one of the world’s happiest cities for its citizens." "The efforts of our retirees will always be a source of pride. We will continue to provide them with the best services and comprehensive care to ensure their psychological and social stability and enhance their wellbeing," he added. On the implementation plan for spending endowment funds, His Highness stressed that Dubai places significant importance on endowments as a pillar of development in social and humanitarian sectors and is committed to launching pioneering and innovative endowment projects that support community development plans. "We are keen for Dubai to continue advancing in its journey to become a leading regional hub for endowment initiatives, with the support and participation of citizens who appreciate the value of endowments and their pivotal role in community service and improving quality of life." "Our goal is to embed a culture of endowments in society so they become a channel for social solidarity among citizens. We want support for endowment funds to become a community tradition passed down through generations, ensuring their continued contribution to vital sectors like health, education, and social development." Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of the ‘Ghamran Camp’ initiative in strengthening family bonds and reinforcing authentic Emirati identity. "We will continue to launch innovative initiatives that strengthen social cohesion. The family is the foundation of the nation and the core of its development. Strong relationships between parents and children reflect true intergenerational dialogue, shared vision and ideas, and serve as the most effective safeguard for preserving our noble values and rich social heritage," he said. Committee’sachievements During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the committee’s most significant achievements and key upcoming projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all citizens in Dubai. These include support for retirees, increasing Emirati employment in the private sector, and providing suitable land and modern housing that meet future needs and foster social and family stability. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs and Director General of the Crown Prince of Dubai’s Office; His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai;His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai's State Security Department; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; His Excellency Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of the Dubai Land Department;His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; and His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF Dubai). Implementation plan for endowment funds spending His Highness Sheikh Hamdan approved the spending plan for endowment funds by the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai, encompassing AED10 billion in real estate and financial assets, with projected revenues of AED1 billion by 2033. The plan, which supports Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aims to fund priority development prjects in health, education, and social sectors, benefiting over 250,000 people and 100 entities annually. These community endowments are based on fixed assets that generate long-term returns, ensuring a sustainable source of charitable funding. ‘Thukhr Initiative’ for retirees His Highness Sheikh Hamdan approved the ‘Thukhr Initiative’for retirees aimed at improvingtheir quality of life and ensuring their active role in society. Targeting those nearing or in retirement, it offers services in health and wellness, financial planning, community engagement, skills development, and hobbies. It also provides regular health programmes, supports income management, strengthens intergenerational ties, and promotes lifelong learning. The initiative aligns with Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build happier, more connected families rooted in national identity, and a proactive social system offering protection, empowerment, and equal opportunities. It also supports the development of a world-class healthcare system. ‘Thukhr’ services include physical and mental health programmes, regular check-ups, psychological support awareness, home healthcare, and fitness initiatives.