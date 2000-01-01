DIFC Launches ’1 Million Learners’ Initiative To Advance Sustainability Education In The Region #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

DIFC Launches ’1 Million Learners’ Initiative To Advance Sustainability Education In The Region
(14 May 2025)

  

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has launched the ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative as part of the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst. The new initiative aims to equip one million individuals with knowledge in sustainability and sustainable finance by 2030. The announcement was made during the Dubai FinTech Summit, hosted by DIFC at Madinat Jumeirah.

The initiative reflects DIFC’s commitment to shaping a financial ecosystem that supports environmental and social responsibility. As economies increasingly integrate sustainability into their growth models, enhancing understanding of sustainable finance is essential to building inclusive, resilient and future-ready societies.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority,said: “DIFC is proud to be leading the way in advancing sustainability in the region. The ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative is a testament to our belief that real impact begins with education. By working closely with our valued partners, we are making sustainability knowledge more accessible and ensuring the region remains at the forefront of global sustainable transformation.”

28 Founding Partners

The initiative is backed by a coalition of 28 founding partners, comprising leading organisations from across sectors that share a commitment to advancing sustainability knowledge. These include:AICPA & CIMA, C3, Candriam, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, Clean Energy Business Council, CFA Institute, DesignThinkers Group, Dubai Business Associates, Edinburgh Business School  - Heriot-Watt University, Emirates NBD,  Expo City Dubai, GIST Impact, Global Capacity Building Coalition, Global Climate Finance Centre, Global Ethical Finance Initiative, Global Shapers Dubai Hub, Institute of Management Accountants, International Finance Corporation, London Stock Exchange Group, Mastercard, Oxford & Cambridge Society of the UAE, Principles for Responsible Investment, S&P Global, Stashaway, United Nations Development Programme, World Green Economy Organisation and Visa.

In collaboration with its partners, DIFC aims to redefine how sustainability education is delivered at scale, equipping a new generation of professionals with the knowledge to drive meaningful change.

To ensure the programme delivers measurable outcomes, DIFC has appointed GIST Impact as its impact partner. A global leader in total impact assessment, GIST Impact brings more than 17 years of experience in quantifying environmental, social and economic outcomes. Its science-based methodologies are aligned with leading global frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). The partnership will support DIFC in evaluating the initiative’s impact and communicating its progress effectively.

GIST Impact’s expertise in translating social outcomes such as improved access to education, equity and livelihoods into measurable insights will help ensure the ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative achieves scale while delivering meaningful benefits for communities, particularly in underserved regions.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance