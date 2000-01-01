Ahmed Bin Saeed Meets Eith President And CEO Of The Institute Of International Finance #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Ahmed Bin Saeed Meets Eith President And CEO Of The Institute Of International Finance
(15 May 2025)
Meeting, held on the sidelines of the Dubai FinTech Summit 2025, aimed to strengthen global financial cooperation


  

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group,met with Timothy Adams, President and CEO of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), on the sidelines of the Dubai FinTech Summit 2025.

The meeting was attended by His excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.Discussions focused on strengthening financial cooperation between the UAE and leading global institutions, with particular emphasis on sustainable finance, digital transformation, and regulatory alignment.

The meeting discussed key topics such as enhancing international collaboration on financial policies, strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global financial hub in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and promoting knowledge exchange in digital banking, ESG standards, and fintech innovation.

Both sides acknowledged the pivotal role of the Institute of International Finance in shaping global best practices and explored opportunities for the UAE to contribute to this evolving landscape.The meeting also reaffirmed a shared commitment to building a future-ready global financial ecosystem.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed reiterated Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s top four financial centres and expressed appreciation for the IIF’s continued support and collaboration with the region. The engagement marks an important step towards shaping a resilient and sustainable financial future.

