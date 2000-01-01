Dubai Culture Invites Creatives To Participate In Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Culture Invites Creatives To Participate In Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival
(16 May 2025)
The festival offers a new stage for emerging talentin theatre, music, and folk arts


  

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched an open call for the Dubai Youth Performing ArtsFestival. The initiative, part of Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy, is organised by Dubai Culture tosupport and empower emerging artists in drama, music, and traditional folkarts. It also advances the Authority’s goal of strengthening the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) and cementingDubai’s statusas a global hub in the arts.

Dubai Culture is calling onall local community theatres, art and music centres, production houses, and Emirati orresident talent to submit original workfor the November festival. The programme comprises three flagship events: the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre, the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, and the Dubai Youth Folk Arts Festival.Submissions are openfrom 19 May to 19 July, after which a specialised jury of industry experts will selectthe final line-up. Complete guidelines and the application form are available on Dubai Culture’s website.

The Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival aligns with Dubai Culture’s mission to enrich the emirate’s CCIs, bringing together theatre, live music, and folk performances under one umbrella. Itwill provide a fresh platform for young artists to create, collaborate, and share their work with the public.

The festival targets stage performers and crew, musicians, solo vocalists, and ensembles, aged 15-35. Submissions must be original, contemporary pieces that have obtained the required UAE approvals, have not been previously performed at other festivals, and respect local values. Productions may be entered by licensed Dubaicompanies, bands, or individual creators.

The organising committee will evaluate each entry’s visual impact, intellectual depth, and ethical integrity. Other criteria that judges will consider include coherent storytelling, a clear link between concept, direction, and teamwork, strong originality, and engagement with societal and youth themes. Moreover, the performances should demonstrate creativity and innovation in directing, scenography, and technical elements. All shows must be performed live, with sound and music created by the participants themselves.

