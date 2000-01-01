Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Judicial Institute to broaden cooperation in judicial and legislative areas. This agreement reflects both organisations’dedication to deepening public literacy around legal principles and cultural awareness, underpinningDubai’s innovation-driven economy and shaping the emirate’s future development. The MoU was inkedat the Etihad Museum in the presence of HE Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and HE Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, along with officials from both organisations. The agreement establishes channels to share institutional expertise, best practices, and legal insights viaspecialised training workshops, seminars, conferences, and forums. It covers collaboration on annual programmes and events, exchange visits and co-authored publications, and reciprocalaccess to books, reports, and periodicals. Both parties will also work together on research outputs, enhancing their collections while engaging audiences more effectively. HE Hala Badri highlightedthat Dubai has a unique creative environment and a flexible legislative ecosystem, which has contributed to attracting talent from around the world and making the emirate a true hub for creatives. She underlined the importance of the partnership in improvingproficiency in legal matters across the community.She said: “This MoU is a landmark step in raising awareness within the cultural sector and demonstrates our resolve to exchange best practices and deliver impactful experiences that strengthen proficiency in regulatory requirements for individuals working in the industry. It also contributes to stimulating innovation and encouraging investment in the knowledge economy. We are proud to partner with the Institute, which aligns with our commitment to strengthenintegration with other Dubai Government entities." HE Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawinoted that the MoU underscoresthe Institute’s dedicationto educating the public, aligning with itsmission to fostera sustainable legal environment built on awareness, positive engagement, and recognised qualifications that meet labour market needs. She said, “This partnership marks a new milestone in the Institute’s journey and supports ourefforts of expanding the reach of legal culture and improving the means of spreading it within the community. Our partnership with Dubai Culture contributes to raising legal knowledgeamong talented individuals in various creative fields. It also enables access to our publications and supports our efforts in enriching Dubai’s cultural movement.”