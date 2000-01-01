Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), highlighted the vital role of museums as dynamic spaces that preserve heritage, foster creativity, and promote cultural exchange. Speaking on the occasion of International Museum Day 2025, she said: “Museums are living spaces of memory and imagination connecting generations, bridging cultures, and offering us a deeper understanding of who we are and who we can become. They remind us that identity is not fixed in timebut shaped by discovery and exchange.” Expressing Dubai’s pride in hosting the 27th ICOM General Conference, a landmark event that will bring together museum professionals from around the world in November 2025 to engage in dialogue on the most pressing challenges facing the sector, she underscored the power of museums to shape evolving identities through discovery and exchange. “As Dubai prepares to host the 27th ICOM General Conference — the first in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region — we do so with immense pride and purpose. We are welcoming the global museum community into the heart of our heritage and the rhythm of our creative movement,” she said. Commenting on the theme of the global event, ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities’, Her Highness noted its powerful relevance to our time:“It challenges us to reimagine museums as dynamic spaces that respond to the pace of change and remain rooted in the people they serve, a vision we have embraced in Dubai. Our museums are evolving to become centres of learning and creativity, sparking curiosity and empowering new generations to carry stories forward.” “More than a defining milestone for our cultural sector, hosting ICOM is a celebration for the UAE. It is an invitation to contribute to the global museum dialogue with the voices, perspectives, and ideas of our region, reflecting our nation’s enduring commitment to cultural exchange and building bridges that connect heritage with humanity’s shared future.” “We are honoured to take part in this shared mission and look forward to forging new connections that will inspire generations to come and champion our voice in shaping the global cultural narrative,” Her Highness concluded.