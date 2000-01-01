Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Films and Games Commission announced today that it will organise the inaugural Film and Gaming Forum at the Arab Media Summit 2025 to be held from 26 to 28 May. The new initiative marks a major step in advancing future-oriented sectors within the media industry and reflects Dubai’s strategic vision to establish itself as a leading global player in content creation. Organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) under the umbrella of the Dubai Media Council, the Forum features an impressive lineup of leading global and regional organisations. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, said: “The launch of the Film and Gaming Forum represents a significant expansion of the Arab Media Summit’s agenda, reflecting our commitment to embracing the full spectrum of today’s media industry. Film and gaming are among the fastest-growing sectors in today’s global media industry, generating significant economic value while also providing new opportunities for creative talent across the Arab world. As these industries continue to grow, it is critical that we provide a platform to discuss their future, share global best practices, and spotlight the innovation emerging from our region – from AI and digital technologies in storytelling to women-led content creation and new business models in entertainment. Dubai, with its world-class infrastructure, investment ecosystem, and creative energy, is ideally positioned to lead this conversation and drive the growth of these sectors as part of our broader vision to be a global media and content creation hub.” Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The introduction of the Film and Gaming Forum at this year’s Arab Media Summit reflects a strategic, future-oriented shift in how we seek to advance the region’s media sector. Film and gaming are emerging as key pillars within the media economy, with far-reaching impact on technology integration, job creation, talent development, and global competitiveness. The Dubai Media Council is proud to launch this Forum, which brings together a dynamic mix of talent, industry leaders, and international experts to spark collaboration and drive innovation. Organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, this new platform opens a space for critical conversations about building local talent pipelines, strengthening regional production capabilities, and tapping into the growing role of gamification, immersive content, and tech-driven formats. The Forum is consistent with our goal to shape a media environment that accelerates sustainable growth, attracts investment, and advances creative expression across the Arab world.” Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Dubai Media Council, said:“The Film and Gaming Forum has been designed as a dynamic platform to bring together leading global players — including Amazon, Netflix, Olsberg SPI, BC Productions, Square Enix, and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) — to exchange insights, drive collaboration, and explore the rapidly evolving worlds of cinema, gaming, and digital storytelling, both regionally and globally.” Day One The opening day of the Film and Gaming Forum features a series of high-profile sessions that spotlight the region’s creative talent and innovation. The Forum will open with a gaming-focused session titled ‘The Future of Gaming: From Passion to Profession’, featuring Mohammed Al Albsimi, Founder and CEO of TrueGaming; Abdullah bin Baz, CEO of Baz Station; and Mona Al Falasi, Director of eSports Strategy at the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. The session will be moderated by media personality and content creator Jassim Alsheheimi. Another session, organised in partnership with the Dubai Media Council, will explore emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of media, featuring insights from innovators, influencers, and decision-makers. A panel on ‘Women in Film and Cinema’ will be held in collaboration with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), Netflix, and the Dubai Films and Games Commission, alongside curated Women in Film screenings. Day Two On the second day of the Summit, which coincides with the Arab Media Forum, the Film and Gaming Forum continues with a session titled ‘Drama’s Success in the Digital Age’, hosted in partnership with Shahid. The panel brings together leading voices from the region’s drama production industry, including director Mohamed Sami, Tarek Al Ibrahim, General Manager of Content at MBC1 and Shahid, and Ahmed Qandil, Director of Growth, Brand Marketing, and Communications at Shahid, in a conversation moderated by Sarah Dundarawy from Al Arabiya. In collaboration with Olsberg SPI, the Forum will also feature a session titled ‘Future of TV and Cinema Production’, examining how the Arab world can revitalise its golden era of cinema and drama. The session will explore key challenges, emerging opportunities, and the powerful role of these sectors as part of the region’s soft power strategy. A special session titled ‘Emirati Film Industry … Where is it Heading?’ will bring together Emirati filmmakers Abdulla Al Kaabi, Nawaf Al Janahi, and Hana Kazim, moderated by Latifa Khoory from the Dubai Media Council. The day will also feature ‘The Business of Gamification’, with insights from Hideaki Uehara, General Manager of Investment and Business Development at Square Enix, followed by ‘City of Stories, a session with Emirati director Ali Mostafa in conversation with Ahmad Abdullah, Director of Dubai TV. Day Three Coinciding with the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the final day of the Forum on 28 May opens with a conversation with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, moderated by media personality Anas Bukhash. The Forum will also host actress Laila Abdallah in a session titled ‘Beyond the Truth in Social Media’, moderated by LBC presenter Rodolph Hilal. A high-profile panel of Arab stars will follow, featuring actor Ahmed El Sakka, writer and actor George Khabbaz, and actress Huda Hussein in a session moderated by television host Neshan Der Haroutyounian. A session titled ‘Your Film at a Festival … What’s Next’ will feature Dominique Unsworth, CEO Resource Productions, who will discuss the value of festival participation and its role in raising cinematic quality. The session is being held in collaboration with Amazon. The forum concludes with a session titled ‘Video Game Industry: Between the Public and Private Sector’, featuring Rob Otten, CEO of Hexagram Rethink Entertainment; Faisal Kazim, Project Manager at Dubai Future Foundation; and Sophie Boutros from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai. The session will be moderated by Rashid Al Awar, a specialist at the Virtual Technology Centre.