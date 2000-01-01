Europe’s largest inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything, was held at Messe Berlin this week, with the UAE’s innovation taking centrestage. The three-day show, which concludes today,brought together more than 1,400 exhibitors, 600 top global investors and over 500 speakers from 100-plus countries, together marking the strongest cross-border tech mobilisation the continent has seen. National pavilions stretched from India to Italy, Morocco to South Korea and 35 European states, alongside participation from the UAE showcasing how the nation is becoming a global reference for technology advancement across multiple industries including governance and public service. The UAE’s IT services market is forecast to achieve record growth to reach $3.76 billion in 2025, according to fresh Statista data, a momentum that was impossible to miss on a show floor featuring 65 UAE organisations - the nation’s biggest ever entrepreneurship and digital investment delegation to a European tech event. UAE Ministry of Economy Pavilion:Steering Climate, Healthcare and Smart City Innovation The Ministry of Economy pavilion presented a cohort of home-grown tech ventures aimed squarely at addressing global challenges. Among them is Zeroe, delivering comprehensive carbon management to accelerate net zero goals; Hikmah Labs, merging AI with cutting-edge research to transform industries; IngenioData, deploying AR and BLE based indoor navigation, asset tracking and analytics; and Responsive Drip Irrigation, creators of the world’s first plant-responsive irrigation system, which allows the plant to self-regulate its own water delivery. Among the dignitaries inaugurating the momentous first European edition, Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, shared in her welcome address: “Germany is now the UAE’s second largest trading partner within the EU. And Berlin as a global capital of innovation plays a central role in that story. It mirrors the trajectory; dynamic, diverse, and globally connected. Together, we are shaping a new economic corridor, one powered by innovation and grounded in common purpose.” Joining the UAE delegation were Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut to travel to space and Nora Al Matrooshi, the first female Emirati astronaut. Hazza Al Mansouri shared insights on the aerospace evolution in a media briefing, “Artificial intelligence in space is something that we are experimenting with. For example, Simon, a floating robot, and making the lunar gateway, the space station more autonomous, because it’s not going to be inhabited all the time.” Dubai Pavilion: A Showcase of Scalable Public & Private Innovation Organised by Digital Dubai, the Dubai Pavilion highlights the city’s AI-powered evolution and advanced public services featuring 12 key government and private entities, including, Digital Dubai, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDIFA), Dubai Civil Defense, DIFC Courts, the Dubai Electronic Security Center, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Customs, Dubai Future Foundation, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), alongside e& and Emaratech as Platinum Partners. Among the top innovations on show include the Dubai Dashboard, a unified city-wide platform offering a 360-degree view of data and indicators across various city sectors; alongside the Dubai Monitor, DubaiNow, Smart Employee, and UAE PASS, the national digital ID that enables secure identity verification for citizens through facial recognition tech. Dubai Police presented its autonomous policing ecosystem including Ghaith, a smart patrol car. Also on showcase was Salama, an AI-powered platform that streamlines Dubai’s residency services with automated renewals and instant visa assistance - making government interaction seamless and future-ready. His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, noted: “AI must be treated not as a tool to deploy but as a solution to integrate—strategically, ethically and sustainably. At Digital Dubai, we’ve learned that balancing innovation with accountability means aligning exploration with clear national outcomes. Whether adopting off-the-shelf AI models or investing in sovereign systems, the key lies in speed, agility and our ability to remain globally connected. These are Dubai’s greatest strengths - rapid execution and ecosystem-wide collaboration that turn AI potential into real-world public value.” Broader UAE Presence: Scaling Innovation, Building Bridges UAE’s digital innovation momentum extends beyond the pavilions, with leading tech hubs, enterprises, startups and strategic investors participating across the show. Leading innovation district, Tecom Investments features the innovation success stories and synergies of Dubai’s tech ecosystem; alongside Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reinforcing Dubai’s vision for future urban mobility and sustainable infrastructure. Other participants include CAFU, the region’s on-demand mobile fuelling pioneer; and 6Bees, advancing productivity and performance management through AI-powered strategies. Thought-Leadership: UAE Voices on the Main Stages Across the conference, UAE executives tackle issues ranging from building AI-first nations to real-world tech infrastructure demands and startup growth roadmap. Speakers include Abdalla Almehrzi, Senior Representative, UAE Cybersecurity Council; Alia Al Mur, Chief of Transformation and Partnerships, Dubai Future Foundation; Ammar Al Malik, EVP, TECOM Group; Hamad Al Mansoori, Director General, Digital Dubai; Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO - AI, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Salem AlShamsi, Vice President–International Relations, Dubai Chambers; and Younus Al Nasser, CEO, Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai. Bilateral Talks Widening Corridors of Partnerships High-level closed-door bilateral meetings took place between the UAE delegation and European and German ministers and digital tech leaders, underscoring the shared ambitions on advancing innovation, startup growth and investments across sectors and borders. Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship met with Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin; His Excellency Jan Kavalírek, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Czech Republic; and His Excellency Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, among other official government engagements, stand visits, and on-stage participations. Further strengthening bilateral relations, an exclusive European Edition of Investopia was announced to take place next year at GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2026 in Berlin. Launched in November 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Investopia is a UAE-based platform dedicated to accelerating economic growth through global dialogue, partnerships, and facilitating the flow of capital into high-impact investment opportunities. GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything is part of the GITEX global network of tech and startup events, taking place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. For more information, please visit: www.gitex-europe.com