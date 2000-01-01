The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has unveiled the full agenda for the Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025, which is set to bring together the region’s most influential voices in journalism, digital content, and communication to chart a new future for the region’s media. The three-day event will run from 26 to 28 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Summit is set to welcome more than 6,000 participants, including prominent ministers, editors-in-chief, media leaders, content creators, influencers, academics, and media technology professionals from across the UAE and the wider Arab world. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The Arab Media Summit 2025 marks a new strategic milestone in Dubai’s integrated vision to build a dynamic Arab media landscape—one that is equipped to respond to global shifts and shape impactful content that reflects the region’s identity and future aspirations. “Media is a vital partner in development and a key driver of social awareness. We are committed to supporting its role as a catalyst for stability and progress. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as the capital of Arab media and a global platform for influential voices across traditional and digital sectors. “The agenda of this year’s Summit adopts a forward-looking approach, addressing key areas such as artificial intelligence, transformative technologies, film and gaming, which are now central to shaping modern media narratives. We also place strong emphasis on empowering Arab youth and creating meaningful opportunities that enable them to contribute to content creation rooted in regional identity and driven by a vision for a more prosperous and stable future.” The agenda was announced during a press conference held at the Dubai Press Club today, attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit. Also present were members of the Organising Committee, including Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary General of the Arab Media Award and Vice Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit; and Organising Committee members: Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai; Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club; Jasim Al Shemsi, Director of the Arab Media Award; and Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Dubai Media Council. Representatives of the Summit’s partners also attended to speak about their activities during the Summit, including Dubai Media Incorporated and IMI Group, both Strategic Media Partners, and United Arab Emirates University, Academic Partner. The Summit’s three-day agenda includes the Arab Youth Media Forum on 26 May, which will feature a ceremony honouring the winners of the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award. The Arab Media Forum, set to take place on 27 May, will host the Arab Media Award and recognise the Media Personality of the Year. On 28 May, the Summit will conclude with the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS), which will coincide with the presentation of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said the 2025 edition of the Arab Media Summit signals a fresh phase in Dubai’s strategic vision to shape the future of Arab media.“The Arab Media Summit 2025 further reinforces Dubai’s position as the capital of Arab media and strengthens its standing as a leading venue for industry dialogue,” she remarked. “This year’s edition comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as artificial intelligence and digital innovation continue to redefine how content is created, distributed, and consumed. The agenda reflects these shifts, offering a future-oriented perspective on the profound transformations reshaping the regional and global media landscape.” Her Excellency added that the Summit’s programme was designed to bridge global best practices with regional priorities, drawing from the latest research and industry expertise. “We have designed the Summit as a dynamic space for dialogue and discovery, bringing together media professionals, policymakers, innovators, and creatives from across the Arab world to collaboratively shape a more agile, inclusive, and future-ready media ecosystem.” Al Marri also announced the launch of the Film and Gaming Forum, which will take place alongside the Summit. She said the new forum has been developed in response to the growing importance of film and gaming as creative and economic drivers, and Dubai’s emergence as a major player inthe growth of the two sectors across the Arab world. Another highlight of the Summit will be the launch of the Arab Media Outlook 2025 report, a flagship Dubai Press Club initiative. The annual report provides timely, data-driven insights into the trends transforming the region’s media industry, offering a vital resource for policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals. The official opening of the Arab Media Forum on 27 May will feature keynote addresses by His Eminence the Grand Imam Prof. Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and His Excellency Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon. The first day of the forum will also include a special dialogue with His Excellency Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, a session with His Excellency Dr. Ghassan Salameh, Minister of Culture of Lebanon and another session featuringDr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry. Another highlight will be a dialogue between Arab Information Ministers, featuring His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Mutairie, Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait; Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of Bahrain; His Excellency Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of Lebanon; His Excellency Ahmed Al Maslamani, Chairman of the National Media Authority of Egypt; and from the UAE, His Excellency Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will address the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, on the role of media in the age of algorithms. The Arab Media Summit will also feature His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, who will offer insights on the role of social media and emerging digital platforms in shaping effective public communication and supporting strategic priorities.