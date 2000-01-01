The UAE is strengthening its position as a global leader in media, with strategic investments and vision focused on five pillars - digital integration, content innovation, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and credible storytelling. These themes took centerstageon the opening day of the 2025 edition of the Arab Media Summit, which commenced at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday. A session, titled ‘Arab Media Outlook… Future Vision’, offered a prelude to a much-anticipated report that analyses media trends in the region, which will be officially launched on Tuesday, May 27. Moderated by Hiba Za’rour, TV Presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated, the panel featured leading industry voices such as Tarek Matar, Partner, Strategy&; Rashid Humaid Almarri, Director, Media Analytics Centre, Government of Dubai Media Office; and Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, part of TECOM Group PJSC. The discussion highlighted the region’s ambitious media transformation and the key opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Matar described the Arab Media Outlook as a practical and strategic roadmap for Arab media to become globally competitive. “With about 50% of global media projects now being developed in this region, the opportunity is enormous,” he noted. “However, we must bridge financial gaps and strengthen content production and distribution, especially by learning from countries like Turkey and South Korea.” He stressed the rising importance of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as international AI and production hubs, drawing creators from around the world. Al Suwaidi emphasised the role of Dubai Media City as a successful model of media and technology convergence. “With over 4,000 companies and about 40,000 professionals, we are fostering a future-ready media economy,” he said. “Our partnerships with innovation platforms like In5 are nurturing startups, while our talent development initiatives ensure that human capital grows alongside technology.” The moderator of the session,Hiba Za’rour pointed out that the media shift today is not only technological but also about understanding audience sentiment, building trust, and being agile in response to change. Almarri reinforced this, explaining that while digital platforms like YouTube and podcasts are shaping public conversations, mainstream TV still holds significant value, particularly in remote regions and for live event coverage. “TV is not dead yet, but it must evolve. The BBC is a great example of how legacy media can adapt through a hybrid model,” he said. Almarri also cautioned that in an era of viral content and AI-driven narratives, credibility is non-negotiable. “People are rejecting fake news. As media creators, we must lead with integrity and transparency,” he stated. Discussing the rapid rise of podcasts, he noted their accessibility and appeal to younger audiences. “They require minimal investment but have vast potential. To scale this space responsibly, we must invest in our youth.” He also highlighted the largely untapped potential of Arabic gaming, calling it the next creative frontier for regional media. “Developing culturally rooted, positive Arabic games takes five to seven years and considerable funding, but with AI accelerating gamification, the time is now to act.” The session concluded with a unified call to embrace innovation, invest in youth and infrastructure, and lead with credibility as the Arab world charts a transformative path in the global media landscape.