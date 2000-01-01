|
The Arab Youth Media Forum, held on the opening day of the Arab Media Summit 2025, featured a series ofengaging‘Media Chats’ exploring how young creators and regional media leaders are reshaping the digital narrative, locally and globally. From online communities and cultural storytelling to the growing influence of podcasts, the sessions highlighted the power of authentic voices in defining the future of Arab media.
New digital community spaces
In a session titled ‘Online Communities’, moderator Ayesha bin Kalli, Project Manager Expert at the Dubai Media Council, moderated a conversation with three influential creators shaping Dubai’s evolving digital identity: Holly Williams-Lloyd (The Huntr), Hessa Alechla (Wild Arab West), and Hessa Al Jasmi (Dubai Food Babes).
Each panellist reflected on how their personal passions gave rise to digital platforms that have grown into trusted community spaces, championing local culture, entrepreneurship, and relatability. From The Huntr’s curated city guides to Dubai Food Babes’ community-led events and Wild Arab West’s culturally infused memes, the discussion underscored how digital communities can foster belonging and highlight grassroots narratives.
Regional narratives in global media
The session ‘Regional Narratives in Global Media’ featured Thomas Khoury, Managing Director of Condé Nast Middle East, in conversation with Hamda Al Najjar, Senior Executive, Project Management, Dubai Media Council. Khoury shared his perspectiveson how Dubai’s diverse, digitally native population makes the city as an ideal launchpad for global media expansion.
“Dubai is a young, vibrant, and multicultural society with a strong digital spirit, one that shares our values of inclusion, diversity, and creativity,” he said. Khoury stressed the importance of creating content for the region, from the region, and to the world, with an emphasis on cultural authenticity, speed, and editorial quality.
Podcasts take the lead
The growing influence of podcasts as a storytelling and journalism tool was the focus of ‘Podcasts Take the Lead’, moderated by Maya Hojeij, TV Presenter, Asharq News. The session featured Hussein Al Sheikh, TV Presenter Al Arabiya, Muna Al Raisi, Editor and Author, and Mohamed Kaiss, TV Presenter, Al Mashhad.
Al Sheikh highlighted how podcasting caters to audiences seeking depth and nuance, while Kais emphasised its appeal to younger, dialogue-driven listeners. Al Raisi pointed to podcasting’s editorial freedom, which enables more emotionally resonant and human-centered storytelling.
The session highlighted the fact that podcasts are no longer a niche format but a powerful medium for meaningful, accessible content—one that complements and expands the region’s evolving media ecosystem.
The Media Chats at the Summit revealed emerging trends in a region where digital natives, cultural storytellers, and legacy publishers are converging to create an Arab media landscape that is becoming more connected, inclusive, and globally engaging than ever before.