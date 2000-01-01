As audiences grow increasingly resistant to traditional advertising, branded entertainment is emerging as the new frontier in media — blending storytelling, influence and strategy to reach viewers in more organic, impactful ways. Speaking at the Arab Media Summit 2025, in a session titled ‘How Branded Entertainment is Reshaping Media & Storytelling’,Barbaros Cetinmatci, Founder and Managing Partner, BC Productions emphasised that content integration is no longer optional, but essential. With production costs rising and viewer habits shifting, brands must rethink how they show up on screen — not as ads, but as part of the story,” he said. Reflecting on the last decade, Cetinmatcihighlighted how branded entertainment has evolved into a standard tool in content and media planning. With audiences spending increasing time across free TV, streaming platforms and social media, brands now see content integration as a strategic way to organically embed their message, not just advertise it. He noted that role modeling within content through characters and cast helps production companies create “a more authentic connection between brand, story, and audience.” Cetinmatcipointed out that viewers are increasingly influenced by the habits and messages delivered through the content they consume. He also stressed the importance of understanding younger audiences like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who engage with content differently. While traditional Turkish TV dramas often run over two hours with multiple ad breaks, younger generations prefer faster, shorter content across digital platforms — making it increasingly difficult to reach them through conventional formats. Today, creators are increasingly producing and distributing content through personal networks, bypassing traditional channels to connect directly with niche audiences, said Cetinmatci. “However, one of the biggest challenges today is cost. Content production has become far more expensive than it was five years ago for brands,” he said. To counter this, media companies, broadcasters, and platforms are focusing on exporting content and aligning revenue streams across the production journey. “Turkey ranks among the top three exporters of scripted series globally,” said Cetinmatci. The pressure of added cost however, has also raised the bar for how brands integrate into content, making storytelling the key gateway to meaningful and effective brand engagement. “When it comes to storytelling, it’s becoming more and more attached to social responsibility— it is no longer just about selling something or showing something,” said Cetinmatci. Viewers expect placements to feel seamless and authentic, stressed Cetinmatci, adding that when done right, brand integration becomes second nature, subtly influencing viewer habits. To achieve this at scale, he believes AI is a game-changer — capable of analysing past content to ensure brand messages are integrated effectively, saving both time and cost. Looking ahead, Cetinmatcibelieves branded content will evolve from simple placements to full story arcs built around a brand, potentially spanning entire episodes. The key, he noted, will be achieving the right balance — creating meaningful integration without compromising authenticity or audience trust.