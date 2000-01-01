The Dubai Press Club today unveiled the ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’, a flagship report offering a comprehensive analysis of the media industry across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The report was launched during the Arab Media Summit, taking place in Dubai from 26 to 28 May. Developed in partnership with Dubai Media City, the Knowledge Partner, and Strategy&, the Research Partner of the report, the publication serves as a vital resource for policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals shaping the future of the region’s media landscape. The report underscores the profound transformation underway across the region’s media sector, driven by rapid digital disruption, changing audience behaviours, and ambitious national strategies. Spanning five core subsegments—video, audio, publishing, advertising, and gaming—the report highlights the media industry’s role as an important driver of economic diversification, job creation, and cultural influence in the region. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said: “The Arab media industry is entering a new phase of its development, shaped by rapid technological change, evolving audience expectations, and new patterns of content consumption. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the media’s role as a partner in progress, we are working to build a globally competitive media ecosystem that plays a greater role in the region’s development journey.” “The ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision'report is part of our broader strategy to equip decision-makers with the foresight and insight needed to navigate this transformation. Through detailed analysis and actionable insights, the report outlines both the challenges that must be addressed and the significant opportunities emerging across the media landscape,” Her Excellency said. “This report reflects the Dubai Press Club’s commitment to advancing a media environment that supports innovation, talent development, and investment, not only in Dubai and the UAE, but across the wider Arab world. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, we are pursuing a clear strategy to support media development by fostering creativity, raising professional standards, and enabling the sector to contribute meaningfully to long-term progress. As Dubai continues to grow as a global content production and creative economy hub, we remain focused on building the partnerships, capabilities and knowledge base that will shape the future of Arab media,” she added. Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, said: “The UAE recognises the media sector as a vital pillar that shapes our strategic vision for sustainable development that benefits future generations, and Dubai Media City is proactively shaping its trajectory to inform and enlighten with homegrown storytelling that has global impact.” “The media industry makes an invaluable contribution to the UAE’s and Dubai’s creative economy by driving innovation and knowledge creation for the benefit of the region and beyond. As Knowledge Partner of the ‘Arab Media Outlook – Future Vision’ report, we are reaffirming our commitment to nurturing a globally competitive media landscape that strengthens the vision of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy,” he added. Tarek Matar, Partner in Media and Entertainment at Strategy&, said: “The Arab media sector is gaining strong momentum, supported by ambitious national visions, expanding digital infrastructure, and a new generation of creative talent. As the region continues to invest in content production, technology, and policy innovation, it is well-positioned to build a dynamic and globally competitive media industry. This report reflects our commitment to providing data-driven insights that enable governments, investors, and media leaders to navigate the evolving landscape and unlock the full potential of the sector.” According to the report, the MENA media market is projected to grow from $17 billion in 2024 to $20.6 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Advertising remains the largest subsegment, accounting for 38% of the market by 2028, followed by video, both of which are undergoing rapid digitalisation. Growth is being led by digital-first formats: internet advertising is expected to grow at 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and gaming at 4.4% CAGR, while traditional media show a decline. Over-the-Top (OTT) video, and music streaming are scaling steadily, while podcasting and esports are emerging as new growth frontiers. The report identifies the video subsegment as the most culturally influential, with OTT adoption rising across all markets. Traditional broadcast models are shifting toward hybrid broadcast-digital models. In the audio space, music streaming accounts for over 80% of revenue, while podcasting, though nascent, is gaining traction, while radio retains strong reach in some countries. The publishing sector is evolving in response to shifting consumption habits, with new momentum seen in e-books, audiobooks, and digital journalism. Major book fairs in the region continue to drive footfall and visibility. Advertising is transitioning decisively to digital, with global platforms like Google, Meta, and TikTok commanding a significant share of spend. Gaming is the fastest-growing subsegment across the region, driven by rising consumer demand, expanded access to platforms, and growing interest in esports. From 2024 to 2028, all major MENA markets are expected to see consistent growth in gaming revenues. Cinema is undergoing a region-wide revival, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with strong growth also projected in other MENA markets. Annual admissions across most markets in the region are expected to grow 5% to 6% between 2024 and 2028. The report identifies key enablers of sustained growth: modernised regulation; talent development; access to funding; world-class infrastructure; and innovation and research and development (R&D). Key economies in the region are advancing media sector growth through streamlined licensing, updated ownership laws, and clear content classification systems that boost transparency and investor confidence. Funding access is expanding in the region, with major markets offering production incentives, early-stage investments, and grants to support local and international media projects. Artificial intelligence is emerging as a game-changer across the media value chain—from content personalisation and automated news writing to immersive formats in gaming and advertising. While AI is opening new frontiers for monetisation and operational efficiency, the report also highlights regulatory and ethical challenges that must be addressed to ensure sustainable growth. The Arab Media Outlook 2025 also includes global case studies on OTT leadership from advanced markets across the world, offering insights into OTT growth strategies, audio innovation, and advanced advertising models, with practical takeaways for media stakeholders across the Arab world .